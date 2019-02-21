Marvel Super Hero Stamps Announced By British Royal Mail

Some of Marvel’s best-known superheroes are set to appear on stamps throughout the United Kingdom, the Royal Mail announced today.

(And, yes, that includes both Captain Britain and Union Jack.)

The stamps go on sale on March 14, although there is already a pre-order site set up where fans can order stamps featuring the likenesses of Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and more.

While clearly stamps celebrating the COMICS side of Marvel, the set invokes popular movie characters, from the choice of heroes to a collectible packaging featuring the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame villain Thanos.

Here is the official description of the package, via the Royal Mail’s own site:

Treat the Marvel super fan in your life to this superb Presentation Pack which includes all 15 of Royal Mail’s brand new Marvel Stamps, the ten First Class Super Hero stamps plus the comic strip Miniature Sheet, which carries an additional five stamps. Packed with bonus features including:

An original specially commissioned fold-out illustration by Marvel comic book artist Neil Edwards, featuring each of the ten Super Heroes pitted against their nemeses.

A set of stickers including sound effects, logos and comic book narratives to help you create your own Super Hero adventure.

All ten original Super Hero pencil sketches printed behind each stamp.

A separate protective carrier for the stamp miniature sheet featuring a striking image of Thanos.

While he did not work on the fold-out, Comics Scene reports that the stamps themselves were drawn by fan-favorite artist Alan Davis. There are a couple of close-ups on his Spider-Man and Captain Britain art here.

The US Postal Service has had DC and Marvel stamps several times before, including celebrations of the 75th anniversaries of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. The Marvel stamps from the Royal Mail are to celebrate the publisher’s own 80th birthday.