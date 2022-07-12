Batman: One Bad Day Trailer Released by DC

The Dark Knight's greatest villains are out to give the crimefighter the worst days of his life in a trailer for Batman: One Bad Day. Instead of taking place in the main Batman title, Batman: One Bad Day is a series of eight standalone, 64-page one-shots featuring an all-star list of writers and artists telling a story between the Caped Crusader and one of his classic villains. The bad guys Batman will have to contend with are The Riddler, Two-Face, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra's al Ghul, who are all featured in the DC trailer.

The Batman: One Bad Day trailer reveals which villains the creative teams are paired with: Tom King and Mitch Gerads have The Riddler, with the tagline, "No Riddles. No Clues. Game On."; Mariko Tamaki and Javier Fernandez team up for Two-Face with the tagline, "Heads or Tails, Batman Will Lose"; John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli have The Penguin with the tagline, "Build Back Your Empire"; Gerry Duggan and Matteo Scalera have Mr. Freeze with the tagline, "Are We Driven by Love or Obsession?"; G. Willow Wilson and Jamie McKelvie have Catwoman with the tagline, "Who Decides Our Worth?"; Joshua Williamson and Howard Porter have Bane with the tagline, "A Past. Present. And Future Poisoned by Venom."; Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Xermánico have Clayface with the tagline, "A Star No One Wants to See"; and Tom Taylor and Ivan Reis have Ra's Al Ghul with the tagline, "Why Won't Batman Save the World?"

DC recently introduced a new creative team on Batman, with writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jiménez taking over the title. The duo's collaboration on the title begins with "Failsafe", a six-issue story arc that kicked off with July 5th's oversized Batman #125. This will mark Zdarsky's latest contribution to the Batman mythos, following the Black Label maxiseries Batman: The Knight, and stories in Batman: Urban Legends, Batman: Black and White, and Detective Comics #1027.

"When DC approached me to write Batman, I immediately thought about things that could really challenge the character mentally, physically, and in terms of his relationships," Zdarsky told ComicBook.com via email. "Failsafe is his Doomsday. When I started mapping out the story I got really excited about where it could take the title."

"He's a superstar!" Zdarsky said of working with Jiménez. "Not just as an artist, but as a person! He's really delightful and excited about the character and the direction we're going in, which is great. We talked about going darker with the book and he's been all aboard, with some really stunning pages that showcase the tone. I honestly can't say enough good things about Jorge. He creates beauty at an amazing speed. I'm angry that he's also so handsome as it's just not fair. The only good thing about the pandemic is that I probably won't have to be on a panel next to him which would only serve to highlight how old and gross I look."

Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler #1 comes out in August.