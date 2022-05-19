Batman: One Bad Day Gives DC's World Famous Rogues Gallery Their Own One-Shots

Batman's rogues gallery is getting the spotlight in a new series of one-shots from an all-star list of comic book creators. DC announced the standalone, 64-page one-shots are being released under the header Batman – One Bad Day and will feature Riddler, Two-Face, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface and Ra's al Ghul. Creators such as Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Tom Taylor, Ivan Reis, G. Willow Wilson, Jamie McKelvie, John Ridley, and more will bring their talents to Gotham City. The Batman – One Bad Day one-shots will be spread throughout the calendar year and into 2023. The full list of titles and creative teams can be found below. The majority of cover art is included, while some will be provided at a later date.

Batman - One Bad Day: The Riddler by Tom King & Mitch Gerads: (Photo: DC Comics) Tom King and Mitch Gerads reunite in a new 64-page one-shot comic this August! Edward Nygma's meticulous rules and systems go out the window when he kills seemingly at random, but Batman isn't buying it! This tense intellectual thriller sees Batman unravel as he tries to decode the Riddler's motivation!

Batman - One Bad Day: Two-Face by Mariko Tamaki, Javier Fernandez & Jordie Bellaire: (Photo: DC Comics) Heads or Tails, when it comes to Two-Face, Batman always loses! Is Harvey Dent back to save Gotham City? In a new 64-page one-shot comic this September, Mariko Tamaki and Javier Fernandez's tragic noir Two-Face epic will flip that iconic coin...on its head?!

Batman - One Bad Day: The Penguin by John Ridley, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith & Arif Prianto: (Photo: DC Comics) When the Penguin's criminal empire is stolen by a former associate, Batman faces both Cobblepot and THE UMBRELLA MAN on the burning streets of Gotham! John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli's ONE BAD DAY one-shot arrives this October!

Batman - One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze by Gerry Duggan, Matteo Scalera & Dave Stewart: (Photo: DC Comics) Save your sympathies, Batman and Robin! Years ago, Gotham City experienced a winter so icy that Mr. Freeze could live without his containment suit! Gerry Duggan and Matteo Scalera deliver a cold new take on Mr. Freeze this November!

Batman - One Bad Day: Catwoman by G. Willow Wilson & Jamie McKelvie: (Photo: DC Comics) A brooch Selina Kyle's mother once pawned for pennies is now part of a high-bid auction! The stakes are personal, and Catwoman will steal it back at any cost this December in G. Willow Wilson and Jamie McKelvie's ONE BAD DAY one-shot!

Batman - One Bad Day: Bane by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter & Tomeu Morey: (Photo: DC Comics) The man who broke the Bat returns for the last vengeance of Bane! See Bane's mind, body and spirit get ravaged in a ONE BAD DAY one-shot by Joshua Williamson and Howard Porter in January 2023!

Batman - One Bad Day: Clayface by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing, Xermanico & Romulo Fajardo Jr.: (Photo: DC Comics) Clayface's dream was to be famous, but Gotham's stars don't always shine bright! Batman chases Basil Karlo to L.A. where Clayface is killing his way to fame in Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing and Xermanico's ONE BAD DAY February one-shot!