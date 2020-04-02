Batman: The Animated Series Fans Celebrate Release of New Comic Book

Batman: The Animated Series fans are celebrating the release of a new book featuring the characters. Paul Dini, Alan Burnett, and Ty Templeton have delivered a new entry of the Batman adventures so many fans grew to love on television. Burnett and Dini helped create the iconic cartoon. People are rightfully overjoyed with the release today, and the creators talked to Den of Geek about how they ended up coming back to the property after Batman: The Adventures Continue.

Dini explained, “…The other day, I said ‘Here’s an idea for if we were going to continue this element of the story.’ And I just sat down and wrote off some notes, sent them down, and that’s the way we work. It’s a very open door, back and forth.”

“I find that every time I do a personal appearance at a comic convention or a store or something, three quarters if not higher of the sketches people ask me to draw are the characters from The Batman Adventures comic book and show,” Templeton said.

He continued, “There’s a weird timelessness to the Gotham City of the animated series because when you look at the cars, they’re all from 1947. So you don’t have to think of time having passed there because it kind of doesn’t.”

When the new comic was announced fans were palpably excited at the prospect of more DC Animated Universe adventures. Any real fear was dissolved when the company revealed that they were getting the original team back together. For new fans, there is nothing to fear jumping in, but longtime fans will have an added bonus. Dini said, “Fans familiar with the Batman of The New Batman/Superman Adventures will be right up to speed. Alan and I approached the writing with the idea that we were doing the season you might have seen if we had not put the series aside to do Batman Beyond.”

“We’re going back to cover certain gaps in the original series, events that didn’t have a bearing on the series at the time, but now do,” Burnett added. “In other words, there will be secret histories that will turn Batman’s world upside down. Things that no one knew were out there, until now.”

Do you love Batman: The Animated Series? Excited for the new chapter? Let us know in the comments! Check out the celebration below:

