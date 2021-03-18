Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Gets 4K Ultra HD Release on Blu-Ray and HBO Max

✖

Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is getting a 4K Ultra HD reissue, with the gorgeous format appearing both on HBO Max (for any supported devices) and on an upcoming home media release through Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The movie's initial 4K release was a clumsy, upconverted version of the Blu-ray, and ended up having some quality issues not present in the standard Blu-ray. This hands-on 4K upgrade comes along with Snyder's long-teased IMAX version of he film, which he hopes will get a limited theatrical release. The 4K release on disc will include a digital download code, but no Blu-ray, suggesting that the standard DVD and Blu-ray versions will not be upgraded to the IMAX version anytime soon.

It was just last year that Snyder teased he was working on restoring Batman v Superman's IMAX presentation. The disc appears to include only the Ultimate Edition -- Snyder's longer, director's cut of the film, which got considerably better response from fans than the theatrical cut, since some of the content originally cut for time was baffling, including some exposition that filled in what audiences had thought were plot holes.

If you want to watch it free on HBO Max, it will be available there on March 23 -- the same day as the 4K Ultra HD release on disc. That disc is currently available for preorder on Amazon at a price of $19.99.

"BvS happened because we had noticed that there was a color mistake in one of the releases of Batman v Superman," Snyder said during a recent appearance on ComicBook Debate. "We just looked into it and I was like, 'Hey, what happened?' I guess it's a technical snafu but I was like, 'This is a great opportunity for us to go back and fix it and do the IMAX release and let everybody see every bit of it, see the whole movie."

Snyder is now finishing the Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition, the black-and-white version of Zack Snyder's Justice League. His long-awaited director's cut of the superhero team-up flick will be available on Thursday, March 18, on HBO Max. No official word has come down yet about the possibility for a physical release for Zack Snyder's Justice League, which makes sense given that its release was designed to drive subsciptions to HBO Max, so the studio would logically get as much out of that strategy as it can before giving fans an alternate release path.