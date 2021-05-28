Man Of Steel IMAX Remaster Not Off The Table According To Zack Snyder

✖

Man of Steel hit theaters in 2013, launching Zack Snyder's vision for DC Comics characters which would culminate in a Justice League story. The Justice League story as Snyder originally planned for it to be told is set to hit HBO Max later this year which has Snyder doing some rounds of interviews with fans and outlets which have been supportive of his journey. In a conversation on ComicBook Debate, Snyder opened up about the possibility of Man of Steel getting an IMAX remaster in the same vein as the treatment we saw Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice get. Snyder isn't ruling it out.

"I think it's worth a look, it probably does need a remaster," Snyder told ComicBook Debate. "It's been a while since we've taken a look at it." As Snyder's stock has proved to be hot with fans getting his name, titles, and work trending on Twitter regularly, the HBO Max or Warner Brothers powers that be could find themselves interested in a Man of Steel remaster and/or re-release as the streaming service needs fresh content and theatrical releases are currently in uncharted territories. It seems like an easy win which many fans would get behind.

"BvS happened because we had noticed that there was a color mistake in one of the releases of Batman v Superman," Snyder explained. "We just looked into it and I was like, 'Hey, what happened?' I guess it's a technical snafu but I was like, 'This is a great opportunity for us to go back and fix it and do the IMAX release and let everybody see every bit of it, see the whole movie."

Snyder has been hard at work on DC properties throughout the second half of 2020 and now into 2021. The director is gearing up to release his original vision for Justice League which called for a small amount of additional photography and some heavy lifting in the VFX departments.

"First of all, let's just clarify, there's like two bits that I added," Snyder says. "One bit that I had really sort of hoped to shoot in post but never got the chance to and then one, that scene, with Jared. This whole little piece with Jared. The truth is, the rest of the four hours of the movie are really just what I shot. The truth is I was in a struggle with the studio, you know and famously we had a lot of stuff we had to do, and make it funny, and all that stuff. I just kind of, in a slightly subversive way, just kept also doing my thing at the same time so I would have, what I believed would be closer to what I wanted to do without any influence. I always try to shoot that way anyway. I always try to shoot what I think is right. Putting the movie back together was like an archaeologisit, pulling all the pieces, what I had, what I had shot, and what would never have seen the light of day even thought I had shot it."

Are you excited to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League?

Zack Snyder's Justice League does not yet have an official release date but is expected to arrive on HBO Max and in theaters in early 2021.