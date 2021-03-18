Zack Snyder Officially Confirms Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition in Black and White

✖

Zack Snyder confirms he's in the finishing stages on Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition, the suspected black-and-white version of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice filmmaker hinted at the black-and-white release of the Snyder Cut in a February 8 post on social media platform Vero, where Snyder wrote he was "working on justice is gray edition" when sharing a snippet of footage featuring the villain Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) in battle against the Amazons. After recently completing the restoration of his four-hour R-rated director's cut that is Zack Snyder's Justice League, Snyder reveals work is nearly finished on the B&W Snyder Cut:

"I'd like to shoot a black-and-white movie at some point. We're finishing right now the black-and-white version of Justice League, and it's called the Justice Is Gray Edition," Snyder told I Minutemen. "That's what I call it. Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition. It's not black-and-white as they say (laughs). But that's the name of the black-and-white version."

Snyder has described what is now called the Justice Is Gray Edition as the "most Justice League experience" and the "ideal version of the movie" because the long-fabled Snyder Cut was edited in black-and-white.

"My ideal version of the movie is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie. That, to me, is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience," Snyder said in a November interview with The Film Junkee. "Because that's how I lived with the movie for two years, in black-and-white."

The Justice League filmmaker previously released the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, an R-rated extended cut not seen in theaters, and has announced plans for a remaster of the 2016 blockbuster with a restored IMAX aspect ratio. In January, Snyder said 2013's DCEU-launching Man of Steel could receive the remaster treatment in the future.

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres March 18 on HBO Max.