Zack Snyder Reveals His Favorite Batman Costume

Zack Snyder revealed which of Batman’s various suits is his favorite during Justice Con. The filmmaker sat down to speak on a panel during the event and the topic turned to the Dark Knight. It should come as no surprise that Bruce Wayne’s Dark Knight Returns look is a personal favorite for the Justice League director. Ben Affleck’s suits in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and his look in the follow-up film are heavily inspired by those Frank Miller designs. The fans tend to agree as the 80s styling always crops up when you find Batman stories that deal with different areas or the Multiverse. It’s a complicated question and largely a matter of personal taste. For the types of stories that Snyder was trying to tell, an older and more contemplative Bruce Wayne was in order. Dark Knight Returns gives you all of that in spades.

“My favorite Batsuit is Dark Knight Returns. You know, basically Miller's Batsuit...if I were to make that movie, I would make that suit exactly. And also, there was a guy, there was a cosplayer who cosplays that suit really well, I saw the other day on my feed,” he said. “I forget his name. But he's an older gentleman, and he does an incredible, he's kind of a big guy, he does a great Dark Knight Returns. Really got the suit nailed, it looks really good. I'm like, clearly the suit can work.”

The director also spoke about the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement near the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

"I'll just say this: I think it is a concept that I believe shows sort of reverence for the work, right," he explained. "And that way whatever it results in I have no idea. And most likely nothing, just based on you know."

"I guess my point is that like the reverence for the work is a thing that I never would dismiss and or in any way say I don't respect and that I would not of course give my entire effort to support it because I think that we make the movies, it's made and it's finished and it's there and all the characters and all the storylines and everything, we understand it, it's not like a, you know," Snyder added. "And so if someone says to me, no matter who that person is, like 'I really loved that thing, I wish he would make another one' I personally am not a person who says like, 'well, that, you know, forget it' like, you know, I just think that's rude."

