Zack Snyder Speaks Out on #RestoreTheSnyderVerse Movement After Justice League Success on HBO Max

With Zack Snyder's Justice League now streaming on HBO, the devoted fans of the "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut" movement have set their sights on a new goal: convincing Warner Bros. to let the filmmaker's vision for the "original" DC Films universe come to fruition. The new campaign has fans calling for the studio to "#RestoreTheSnyderVerse" and now Snyder himself is speaking out about the efforts. During a recent appearance at the virtual JusticeCon convention, Snyder shared that while he didn't expect anything to come from the campaign, he would never say no to the possibility largely out of respect for the deep reverence fans have shown for what he's created.

"I'll just say this: I think it is a concept that I believe shows sort of reverence for the work, right," Snyder said when asked about the "#RestoreTheSnyderVerse" movement. "And that way whatever it results in I have no idea. And most likely nothing, just based on you know."

He went on to note that while it's unlikely for it to result in anything, he'd never dismiss the idea entirely.

"I guess my point is that like the reverence for the work is a thing that I never would dismiss and or in any way say I don't respect and that I would not of course give my entire effort to support it because I think that we make the movies, it's made and it's finished and it's there and all the characters and all the storylines and everything, we understand it, it's not like a, you know," Snyder said. "And so if someone says to me, no matter who that person is, like 'I really loved that thing, I wish he would make another one' I personally am not a person who says like, 'well, that, you know, forget it' like, you know, I just think that's rude."

He did note, though, that getting to where things were now with Zack Snyder's Justice League being in the world for fans to enjoy at one point seemed impossible as well.

"What's happened in the last three years for this movie to exist is impossible," he noted. "So that's all I think."

Snyder has said similar before. He previously told Jake's Takes that Zack Snyder's Justice League was all fans would get of his take on the DCEU, but that the Snyder Cut coming to life was also something that seemed impossible. However, Warner Bros. seems pretty firm on Snyder's vision for the DCEU being one that is no longer going forward. In December, a profile of DC Films head Walter Hamada in the New York Times indicated that Snyder no longer has a place in the future of DC Films, noting "at least for now, Mr. Snyder is not part of the new DC Films blueprint, with studio executives describing his HBO Max project as a storytelling cul-de-sac — a street that leads to nowhere," the Times' Brooks Barnes wrote.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.