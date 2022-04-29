Batwoman Cast and Crew Break Silence on Cancellation News
The world of DC television was met with a bittersweet update on Friday, when it was announced that Batwoman has been cancelled after three seasons on The CW. The news was broken on Friday in a tweet by showrunner Caroline Dries, who confirmed that the show "will not be seeing a S4" and that she is "bummed, but full of gratitude." Fans had debated and speculated at length about the series' future, campaigning for it to be renewed after it wrapped its most season in early March of this year. While the show had not been among the series initially renewed by the network for the 2022-2023 season, some had still hoped it could be renewed, making Dries' announcement all the more heartbreaking.
Season 1 of Batwoman followed Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), the openly-lesbian cousin of Bruce Wayne who becomes Gotham's newest vigilante in his absence. After Rose's departure from the series in the spring of 2020, the show began to focus on Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), an openly-lesbian young woman who succeeds Kate in the mantle following her disappearance, and eventually becomes the symbol of hope in Gotham City. The series also starred Rachel Skarsten as Elizabeth Kane / Alice, Megan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox / Batwing, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet / The Joker.
In the time since Batwoman's cancellation was announced, the cast and crew have taken to social media to thank the fans and viewers. Here are just a few of those responses.
Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder)
Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox / Batwing)
a black superhero, something we’ve always had very few of and always wanted many more of. Thanks to my cast, crew, Caroline, Team Berlanti, DC, WB and CW for the laughs and doors opened, and BATFAMMM remember this… you are “literal perfection” 😌🤘🏾
All my love 💙🖤 2/2 pic.twitter.com/SrIgjsHHXT— Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) April 29, 2022
Batwoman Writers Room
Thank you fans, friends, crew, cast. We will always love you, we will always root for you, and we will never forget you. #Batwoman fans, we are eternally grateful. It was a fun ride and you made it so much better by our side.— Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) April 29, 2022
Nick Creegan (Marquis Jet / The Joker)
it’s with immense gratitude that I thank all the fans, the entire crew & my fellow cast members for making Batwoman one of the best experiences of my life. having been the first Black Joker is a dream. while there won’t be a S4, the next chapter will be legendary. MAKTUB 💜— nick• (@NickCreegan) April 29, 2022
Natalie Abrams (Writer)
Deeply saddened by this news. #Batwoman changed my life. This show was a true joy to be on. Grateful to have worked with this cast and crew, and especially the writers. @carolinedries is a fearless storyteller whose guidance has been invaluable. Forever in awe of what we all did. https://t.co/bpIZm2PoTU— Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) April 29, 2022
Daphne Miles (Story Editor)
To say I am devastated is an understatement. The way I loved working on Batwoman was unmatched, and the people I got to bring into my life, and the stories we got to tells I’m heartbroken, but so grateful for @carolinedries et al for the journey 💔❤️ https://t.co/fSVENuyDk2— Daphne Miles 💖💜💙 Wanda Maximoff Enthusiast (@daphnemwrites) April 29, 2022
Maya Houston (Writer)
I really don’t know what to say, I’m sorry. I usually pride myself with being good with words but that’s failing me at the moment. But as a Black queer woman who grew up with a love for superheroes, I want to thank #Batwoman for existing. My life is forever changed.— maya houston (@writtenbymaya) April 29, 2022