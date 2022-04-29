Batwoman Cast and Crew Break Silence on Cancellation News

The world of DC television was met with a bittersweet update on Friday, when it was announced that Batwoman has been cancelled after three seasons on The CW. The news was broken on Friday in a tweet by showrunner Caroline Dries, who confirmed that the show "will not be seeing a S4" and that she is "bummed, but full of gratitude." Fans had debated and speculated at length about the series' future, campaigning for it to be renewed after it wrapped its most season in early March of this year. While the show had not been among the series initially renewed by the network for the 2022-2023 season, some had still hoped it could be renewed, making Dries' announcement all the more heartbreaking.

Season 1 of Batwoman followed Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), the openly-lesbian cousin of Bruce Wayne who becomes Gotham's newest vigilante in his absence. After Rose's departure from the series in the spring of 2020, the show began to focus on Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), an openly-lesbian young woman who succeeds Kate in the mantle following her disappearance, and eventually becomes the symbol of hope in Gotham City. The series also starred Rachel Skarsten as Elizabeth Kane / Alice, Megan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox / Batwing, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet / The Joker.

In the time since Batwoman's cancellation was announced, the cast and crew have taken to social media to thank the fans and viewers. Here are just a few of those responses.