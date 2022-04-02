Batwoman Is Trending As Fans Rally To Get The Show Renewed

Late last month, The CW surprised fans with the announcement of a handful of early renewals for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The list of shows given the go-ahead for the next season of television included two Arrowverse favorites, The Flash and Superman & Lois, both of which are currently airing their eighth and second seasons respectively. But absent the list were the network’s other DC shows: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Naomi and Batwoman. The fates of those shows remain unknown. Now, with Season 3 of Batwoman arriving on HBO Max, fans of the series are taking matters into their own hands and making the series trend on Twitter in an effort to get the series that Season 4 renewal.

On Saturday, fans of Batwoman not only logged on to HBO Max to binge watch Season 3 of the series, but they also took to Twitter to talk about the series, their rewatch, and more, all in an effort to help get the Javicia Leslie-starring series renewed for a fourth season. For fans, there’s a lot they want to see should the series get a fourth season and series showrunner Caroline Dries has previously teased where the series could go next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it’s her relationship with the city of Gotham at this point,” Dries explained. “The end of season 2, it seemed like Ryan had everything she wanted, and that’s why it was so great I think for her to then be rushed with this idea of, well, there is this other family, if you want it, and her realizing, “I want both,” and it being really hard. Yeah, and now [it’s about], how does her family of Gotham City see her and view her opening up her world a little bit to the city that she represents and is supposed to save every day?”

“Once she has all of those things, it’s sort of like the challenge now for the writing staff and for me is, how do we pull the rug out from underneath all of that without destroying everything that everyone’s excited about? Meaning, what the fans are excited about,” Dries added. “And that’s a huge challenge. It almost, in a way, feels like starting over. But what it really means for us is, I think, dropping a gigantic external conflict bomb onto season 4 to shake it up.”

Read on for how some fans are pushing for that Season 4 renewal for Batwoman and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

We need more

Stories to tell

They better renew #LegendsOfTomorrow and #Batwoman two amazing shows that still have a lot of story to tell. — hidanas.bsky.social (@Hiddanas) April 2, 2022

Ryan gets us through

Renew #Batwoman . Ryan Wilder gets me through the week pic.twitter.com/AG6CSJ3aey — Troy Harrison (@Troy_harrison1) April 2, 2022

Comfort and Joy

Real talk, seeing the joy people get just by watching and talking about #Batwoman THIS is why it needs to be renewed. It's such a comfort, safe place, source of happiness! #RenewBatwoman — Batwoman_Wildmoore (@BWildmoore) April 2, 2022

PLEASE

@TheCW please I beg of y’all please renew @CWBatwoman #Batwoman and @TheCW_Legends #LegendsOfTomorrow or at least give Legends a last season so it can have a appropriate ending. please please renew both of these shows. pic.twitter.com/Rj0ZLNOMAC — Marquis_Entertainment (@mjv_2000) April 2, 2022

We NEED a Season 4

What’s taking so long?