Batwoman Confirms Wonder Woman Exists in the Arrowverse in “The Rabbit Hole”

There are a lot of heroes in the DC Universe and while The CW‘s Arrowverse has quite a few of them, there are still many fan-favorites whose status remains a bit of a question mark despite various allusions to them over the years. While some of those characters, such as Batman, have been confirmed to exist there’s one major hero who has never gotten a major name drop — until now. Wonder Woman was finally directly referenced in the Arrowverse in tonight’s episode of Batwoman.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Batwoman, “The Rabbit Hole”, below.

Tonight’s episode of Batwoman saw Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) attempt to start putting things together after last week’s shocking realization that the Wonderland Gang leader Alice (Rachel Skarsten) was actually her believed-dead twin sister Beth Kane. The episode also saw Kate dealing with a bit of the fallout of her first foray into the Gotham evening while dressed in the Batsuit. For the citizens of Gotham, the appearance of the familiar cape and cowl in the sky was seen as confirmation that Batman had returned after a difficult three year absence, but for Sophie (Meagan Tandy) that wasn’t the explanation that worked.

During the series premiere, Sophie is saved from Alice by the not-yet-named Batwoman. The two come face-to-face after a fall with Sophie looking directly into the caped hero’s eyes. Later, at Crows headquarters, Sophie directly asks Kate if she was the one wearing the Batsuit. Kate denies it, explaining to Sophie that if she was going to come rescue her in a dramatic fashion, she’d do it dressed as Wonder Woman.

Now, there’s not really any specific context for the Wonder Woman reference in terms of what Wonder Woman is on Earth-1. It’s possible Wonder Woman could be a comic book reference, but what’s more likely is that it’s a reference to the actual hero and if that’s the case, it’s the first solid, direct confirmation by name that Wonder Woman exists on Earth-1. The “direct confirmation” part of that sentence is key, however. Wonder Woman has been indirectly referred to. On The Flash the Season 2 episode “Welcome to Earth-2”, the phone in Earth-2 Barry Allen’s home features numbers for a curious collection of characters including “Bruce”, “Hal”, and “Diana” with the “Diana” name being seen as a reference to Wonder Woman. There was also another reference to Wonder Woman’s world in the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 episode “Helen Hunt” which saw Zari (Tala Ashe) take Helen of Troy to Themyscira.

The confirmation of Wonder Woman in the Arrowverse comes at an interesting time. With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” coming in December and the event set to have far-reaching impact across the entire Multiverse, it’s possible that this Wonder Woman reference is only the first of many nods to the heroes of the DC Universe we’ll get.

