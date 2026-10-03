Superboy Is Done Being Ignored and His Newest Ally Could Be His Worst Enemy

The Superman books have reached a level of excellence that they haven’t in years. Not since the days of the Triangle Era have we had a Superman office this good and honestly, this one may be better than the early ’90s team. This week saw the final part of “Kingdom of Zod” released, the latest Super-event. This story paid off plotlines established back in 2024, as Zod returned to Earth to get his powers back, using a modified form of Kryptonite to conquer the Earth in a plan that has been brewing since Superman Unlimited #1, with the Superman family (including a time-traveling Clark Kent) saving the Earth, all while preventing Zod from stopping the destruction of Krypton. It was an epic story, with the various members of the Super-family playing a key role in the battle, including three versions of Superboy.

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Conner Kent had come with Supergirl and her friends to the fight, and ended up fighting alongside Superboy-Prime, who had killed him back in the blockbuster ’00s event book Infinite Crisis. This obviously made him unhappy, something that has been brewing in the background of the Superman books for a while. Conner was once the only Superboy, but suddenly he’s just one of several and the one who is ignored the most. However, Kingdom of Zod Special #1 sees him finally meet someone willing to listen and it could have major repercussions for Superboy and the rest of the Superman family: his father and current Justice League Lex Luthor.

Superboy Has Been Trying to Prove Himself for Years but It’s Gotten Harder Than Ever

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Conner Kent seemed like he was on his way back to the top. Brian Michael Bendis made a lot of Super-mistakes during his time at DC, but bringing back Kon-El in the pages of Young Justice was not one of them. Kon had been gone since the New 52 and fans rewarded him by voting for him in the old DC Round Robin tournament, where fans would vote to give a character a minieries. Superboy: Man of Tomorrow, by Kenny Porter and Jahnoy Lindsay, was a cool little re-introduction to the character and he became a part of the cast of Action Comics, working with the rest of the Super-Family.

He’d be out of the book for most of 2024-2025’s Superman Superstars publishing initiative but would show in a side story in Mark Waid’s “Phantoms”, which saw him and Super-Man team up for an intergalactic adventure that ends with Conner having become a leaders of the Khunds. It was an interesting place to leave the character, but there was a problem – no one had any plans for him yet. He didn’t really show back until the return of the most powerful Superboy – Superboy-Prime. The two of them have been bitter rivals for 20 years, and Prime’s latest redemption didn’t sit well with Kon; this was the person, after all, who killed him.

He showed up to complain about Prime and went on adventure in the Bottle City of Kandor with Kara, trying to make a difference while staying far away from Prime and Lois, who was supporting the other Clark. The two being forced to work together in the battle against Zod saw them come to some kind of peace, but it’s plain to see that Superboy is at his lowest ebb. He came back to his family and has constantly been ignored by Superman, working with the lower-level members of the group. On top of all of that, Prime’s return has been something that Conner was vehemently against and for good reason. He lost his everything to Prime and he can never totally trust him.

All of which leads up to the end of Superman: Kingdom of Zod Special #1. In the epilogue, Kon flies to Supergirl’s Fortress of Solidarity – which she gained at the end of the story and is another reminder of all the things he lacks – and is enlisted to send a recording of what could be future events to the Justice League; however, no one told him what was in the recording, leaving him out of the loop. He’s just been forced to fight alongside the person who killed him and everyone has basically ignored him for ages, now he’s just a runner. Complaining as he leaves, he’s met by Luthor.

Conner and Luthor have always had a complex relationship. Lex, at times, does seem to have some genuine feeling for Conner, but he usually ends up manipulating him somehow. Luthor tells him everything that he would want to hear in this kind of situation, empathizing with him and telling him how important he is. He’s not actually manipulating Conner yet; as a member of the League, he has Batman constantly second-guessing him and disbelieving that Lex’s change is genuine. Both of them are under-appreciated and hard-working and together, they are a powder keg waiting for a spark.

Superboy and Lex Luthor’s Reunion Could Have Major Repercussions

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superboy’s return to solo stardom in 2023 was great and his story in “Phantoms” is one of the most underrated back-ups we got in 2025. This latest plotline with him fits the character to a tee. Conner has always wanted to prove himself, starting back in the day when he yelled at everyone to never call him Superboy. He just wants to seen as one of the adults in the room. He’s paid the ultimate price as a hero, he’s powerful, he’s smart, and he’s learned to work well with others. He shouldn’t still be where he is.

Into this steps Lex Luthor. Luthor has been having a redemption arc of his own since 2023, becoming a more complex character. He’s been allied with the heroes almost the entire time and is currently working with the Justice League to figure out Darkseid’s plans and stop them. However, at every turn, Batman is there not trusting him. Lex and Conner both are in some bad places and together, it’s going to go one of two ways – he and Lex will figure out a way to prove themselves or he’ll manipulate Kon into helping him get revenge. Superman fans have been eating well for the last few years and it might be time for Superboy fans to get their share.

Superman: Kingdom of Zod Special #1 is on sale now

What do you think will happen with this alliance of Superboy and Lex Luthor? Sound off in the comments below.