39 Years Ago, This Legendary DC Run Perfected Wonder Woman (and We Wouldn’t Have Absolute Wonder Woman Without It)

Right now is honestly a pretty great time to be a Wonder Woman fan and we have Absolute Wonder Woman to thank for it. The book by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman has been the best Absolute book in the opinion of many since it started, taking Diana of Themyscira and making her Diana of Hades, a warrior fighting against a world where the monsters aren’t always ancient horrors created in the shadows by gods and men, but are all around her. Thompson is an expert at taking heroes, rendering them down to their essentials, and taking those in new directions that both feel right and also take her characters to new places. It’s a masterpiece and it owes its existence to a legendary 39-year old Wonder Woman run.

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Writer/artist George Perez became one of the biggest creators of the ’80s, an artist who crammed his panels with detail and characters that could also write with the best scribes in the industry. He helped make New Teen Titans into the bestselling DC book of the early years of the decade of excess, helping DC dig itself out of the hole left by the DC Implosion of the late ’70s. He and collaborator Marv Wolfman came up with Crisis on Infinite Earths, planning the book for years with Dick Giordano. Crisis changed DC forever, but Perez wasn’t done there. Wonder Woman was killed at the end of Crisis and it was time for a new Diana. In 1987, Perez changed Wondie forever and opened the door for the brilliance of Absolute Wonder Woman.

George Perez Made Wonder Woman Into Modern Myth

Image Courtesy of DC Comics



Wonder Woman first appeared in 1941, created by William Moulton Marston, a progressive polyamorous bondage enthusiast with two wives who thought women were the best thing in life. Wonder Woman stories in the ’40s were insanely progressive and kinky, something that would change as the years went on. Wondie soon became a more run of the mill heroine as World War II reared its head, the perfect woman of her time that saved the Earth but still swooned over Steve Trevor. Diana Prince in the Silver Age and beyond was much the same, with occasional changes like losing her powers and becoming a mod feminist paying homage to her past.

By the early ’80s, like Superman and Batman, Wonder Woman was fighting for relevance in a comic industry that had been creating better women for years. Diana was killed at the end of Crisis, aged down to the clay she was made of. It was the clay that went though the portal to the new Earth, so there was no Wonder Woman in DC Comics until she first appeared in Legends, leading to Perez taking the reins of the character.

Wonder Woman is the greatest warrior in comics… nowadays. However, back then, she wasn’t really thought of as a warrior. She wasn’t even as closely connected to Greek myth. It was part of her past, but it wasn’t as important as it is today. We got that from Perez. He kicked Wonder Woman (Vol. 2) off with Diana on Themyscira, the crash of Steve Trevor, the contest to see who would become Wonder Woman, and her victory. It was the perfect way for Perez to show that his Wonder Woman was going to be more than just the perfect woman; she was the perfect weapon as well.

Perez’s Themyscira was more closely related to Olympus and the Greek Gods, leading to her first major post-Crisis confrontation being against Ares, setting up an all-new villain for her rogue’s gallery. While Greek myth had been a part of Diana since the beginning, Perez made it the central part of the Wonder Woman mythos. Her and Themyscira’s relationship with the Greek gods became an important part of the story, as she often had to battle the machinations of the denizens of Olympus and their monsters that roamed the Earth.

He also created the villain that would become most closely linked with her, Barbara Minerva, the Cheetah. The Cheetah had been around in some guise of another for decades, but Perez tapped into the mythological world again, connecting her to African folklore for her transformation. He changed the way the two characters interacted as well, laying the foundations of their current relationship.

Perez’s run was, in a nut shell, about getting boys to read Wonder Woman. The soft feminine Diana Prince of the past was replaced by Diana of Themyscira, the noble princess who was just as kind-hearted and pure as the Diana of the past, but also harder-edged. This was the beginning of a subtle shift in the character, as her runs started to focus more on the warrior side of Wonder Woman, with creators like Phil Jimenez and Greg Rucka tapping into the same vein that Perez was – Themyscira as a world power, mythology, Diana’s place in the worlds she has to stride between. Perez created the blueprint for the modern Wonder Woman and the best runs have followed it.

Absolute Wonder Woman, in a lot of ways, feels similar to the revolution that was Perez’s Wonder Woman. This Diana was raised by Circe, in Hades, and is as much a witch as she is anything else, but she is, as always, perfect. She was born to be the greatest warrior of them all and she lives up to that everyday. She battles the greatest threats, all while staying true to the goodness inside of her in a world that keeps trying to take that from her.

Thompson is obviously well-read in Wonder Woman and she’s doing one of the hardest things a creator can – paying homage to a classic without making it obvious. Over the years, other creators have tried to do Perez and you could tell they were; sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t. Thompson is doing Perez, but she’s doing it in a completely different way. She’s changing everything about Diana except what counts and that’s what makes everything work so well. She’s doing exactly the same kind of work George did 39 years ago.

Absolute Wonder Woman Is a Masterpiece That Perez Made Possible

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Absolute Wonder Woman has been, month in and month out, one of the best comic-reading experiences in the industry since it began. Being a Wonder Woman fan can be thankless sometimes; everyone pays lip service to Diana, but where’s the video games? Where’s the animated series? Where’s the merch? Most of the time, Wondie fans are not eating well. Absolute Wonder Woman is a masterpiece, a comic that impresses everyone.

In that way, it’s just like the legendary Perez run. The two books do something similar – take a character in need of a kick and give it to her. The two books do it in similar ways – establishing her warrior bona fides, linking her to the world of the invisible, showing everyone the purity and love that is inside of her – but they never feel like they’re telling the same story. Perez was able to take a staid Diana and transform her into who she is today. One day, we’ll look back and say the same thing about Thompson.

What do you think about Perez’s Wonder Woman? Do you think that Absolute Wonder Woman is like it or is that book blazing its own trail? Sound off in the comments below.