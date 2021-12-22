Batwoman Reveals First Look at Bridget Regan’s Poison Ivy

We’re just a few weeks away from the return of Batwoman‘s third season, and it’s safe to say that the back half of the season has a lot to still cover. Among that is the series’ take on Poison Ivy, which already subverted fans’ expectations in a pretty major way by having Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) fully take on the mantle. Still, we have the lingering question of Pamela Isley, the original Poison Ivy, who will be played by Jane the Virgin and Agent Carter fan-favorite Bridget Regan. Ahead of Season 3’s return, Regan recently took to Twitter to share the first look at her take on the iconic character, which you can check out below.

Regan’s Poison Ivy is described as former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

“I’m super excited about the Poison Ivy storyline. There’s a huge facet of it that we haven’t revealed to the press that will be really fun for the audience to participate in,” Dries recently revealed to TVLine. “We do a combination of staying true to the Poison Ivy canon and what we normally do, which is put our own spin on it. It’s a major story arc of the season, and we make it really really hard on Batwoman.”

Season 3 of Batwoman will return on Wednesday, January 12th at 9/8c on The CW.