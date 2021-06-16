Batwoman: "Kane, Kate" Photos Released

The CW has released a new batch of photos for "Kane, Kate", the seventeenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode, which will be the penultimate episode of Season 2, is expected to revolve around the "revamped" Kate Kane (Wallis Day), whose return surprised fans earlier this season. The surprise return of Kate — who has been brainwashed into operating as Circe Sionis, the dead daughter of Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) — definitely shocked viewers when it was first confirmed earlier this year. As this week's installment revealed, Day's version of the character has just begun to realize that she might be Kate Kane — and it looks like that dual identity problem might be further exemplified in this episode.

You can check out the synopsis for "Kane, Kate" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"A VILLAINOUS PLOT - Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) struggles as Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) continues to raise the stakes with Circe (guest star Wallis Day) as his henchwoman. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) cross paths once again. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Kane, Kate" will air on June 20th.