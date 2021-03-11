Batwoman's Camrus Johnson to Write New Luke Fox Story for DC Comics

✖

Over the course of the past season and a half, The CW's Batwoman has done a pretty stellar job of introducing some significant DC Comics characters to general audiences. Among those is Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), whose work at Wayne Enterprises and as an ally for both iterations of Batwoman has become an irreplaceable part of the series. Now, Johnson is set to bring his stamp on Luke into another medium -- DC Comics themselves. On Thursday, it was announced that Johnson will be penning a story in the upcoming fourth issue of Batman: Urban Legends, a new anthology series that sheds light on different characters within Gotham City.

(Photo: DC. Entertainment)

While other details surrounding Johnson's work in Batman: Urban Legends #4 are relatively unknown, the publisher does confirm that it will be "an action-packed story" involving Luke himself. The issue will also feature the following storylines:

The Penultimate chapter of the Grifter story is here! Grifter’s walking a deadly line between Lucius Fox and HALO’s plan…can he survive the endgame? Oh, and yeah, now Superman is after him!

As old wounds threaten to Sabotage Batman and Red Hood's investigation into the Cheerdrop drug turning Gotham City upside down they run afoul of Gotham's coldest criminal MR. FREEZE! And the force behind the Cheerdrops will be banking on the former dynamic duo's demise…

TIM DRAKE has returned to the streets of Gotham City and is seeking a new purpose, but what he finds is a string of young adult kidnappings committed by someone known only as "The Chaos Monster" will Tim be able to get to the root of the kidnappings or will he fall prey to them? Critically acclaimed Future State Robin Eternal writer Meghan Fitzmartin returns to tell this Tim Drake story with rising star artist Belén Ortega

This comes just hours after the announcement that Nicole Maines, who currently portrays Nia Nal/Dreamer on fellow Arrowverse series Supergirl, will be penning the first comic appearance of her character in an upcoming DC Pride anthology one-shot.

Thus far, Season 2 of Batwoman has brought some interesting plot developments with regard to Luke, who is still reeling from both the truth surrounding the death of his father, Lucius Fox, and the disappearance of Kate Kane (Ruby Rose). When coupled with the arrival of an entirely new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), things have already gotten pretty complicated for Luke.

"I think it's gonna be a very interesting year for Luke, because Luke doesn't really trust a lot. It took him so long to trust Batman's cousin," Johnson explained during an appearance at the DC FanDome virtual convention last year. "So now that she's gone and we have this new person, I mean obviously he is always down for someone to keep Gotham safe. That's what he cares most about, is keeping Gotham safe. But at the end of the day, Ryan... It was already so hard to trust somebody who had the Army experience and the money and the stuff, and to suddenly give this precious Batsuit to this new person is going to be really hard for him."

"I think he is going to be down to work with her, but I think there's always going to be, especially after last season diving into all of the bad stuff," Johnson added. "And also having Kate Kane be his sort of connection to the rest of the cast, like he never would have met Mary or Sophie or Alice or any of these people without Kate Kane. So now that she's not around, having to deal with all of us with new relationships through his main trusting source, and also introduce this new person that he doesn't even know how to deal with yet is going to be a lot for him."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. Batman: Urban Legends #4 will be released on June 8th wherever comics are sold.