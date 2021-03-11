DC Announces DC Pride Anthology Comic and More For Pride Month

June is Pride month and to celebrate, DC announced on Thursday the upcoming DC Pride anthology comic, a Crush & Lobo comic book miniseries, Pride-themed variant comic book covers and more DC Pride will arrive on June 8th while Crush & Lobo will launch on June 1st. The Pride-themed variant covers will be released throughout the month of June.

DC Pride #1 is an 80-page anthology comic featuring LGBTQIA+ characters from across the DC Universe and will include cameos by fan-favorite characters such as Batwoman, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott, Midnighter, Apollo, Extraño, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Constantine, and more. The DC Pride creative teams, and the characters they’re developing stories for, are:

Batwoman (Kate Kane) by James Tynion IV & Trung Le Nguyen

Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn by Mariko Tamaki & Amy Reeder

Midnighter by Steve Orlando & Stephen Byrne

Flash of Earth-11 (Jess Chambers) by Danny Lore & Lisa Sterle

Green Lantern (Alan Scott) & Obsidian by Sam Johns & Klaus Janson

Aqualad (Jackson Hyde) by Andrew Wheeler & Luciano Vecchio

Dreamer by Nicole Maines & Rachel Stott

Renee Montoya by Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge

Pied Piper by Sina Grace, Ro Stein & Ted Brandt

Additionally, DC Pride #1 will include full-page profiles of DCTV’s LGBTQIA+ characters and the actors who play them, and fans of The CW’s Supergirl will be thrilled to see the first comic book appearance of Dreamer, a trans woman superhero, in a story written by actor Nicole Maines, who plays Nia Nal/Dreamer on Supergirl.

The DC Pride anthology also features a forward by Marc Andreyko, single-page pin-ups by artists Kris Anka, Sophie Campbell, Mildred Louis, Travis Moore, Nick Robles, and Kevin Wada, with more. The DC Pride #1 cover is by Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Tamra Bonvillain.

Additionally, DC will also release a series of Pride-themed variant covers showcasing DC’s leading characters through June, allowing fans to purchase comics featuring covers with Batman, Harley, Ivy, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. You can check out the list of variant covers below.

Batman #109 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel

Crush & Lobo #1 Pride variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani

DC Pride #1 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel

Harley Quinn #4 Pride variant cover by Kris Anka

Nightwing #81 Pride variant cover by Travis G. Moore

Superman #32 Pride variant cover by David Talaski

Teen Titans Academy #4 Pride variant cover by Stephen Byrne

Wonder Girl #2 Pride variant cover by Kevin Wada

Wonder Woman #774 Pride variant cover by Paulina Ganucheau

Also announced, Crush & Lobo is a new mini-series spinning out of the pages of Teen Titans Academy. Written by Mariko Tamaki with art by Amancay Nahuelpan, the eight-issue series sees "Crush, daughter of the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo, is in full-on self-destruct mode! After rage-quitting the Teen Titans and blowing up her relationship with her girlfriend Katie, Crush decides it’s time to finally confront her father in space jail and get her baggage sorted before she wrecks everything. Like father, like daughter?"

Additionally, DC will publish GLAAD Media Award-nominated Suicide Squad: Bad Blood by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo on April 27th, DC’s gothic LGBTQIA+ romance Poison Ivy: Thorns by Kody Keplinger and Sara Kipin on June 1, and Mariko Tamaki and Yoshi Yoshitani’s highly anticipated YA graphic novel, I Am Not Starfire, will publish on July 27 as part of the publisher’s overall Pride plans in 2021. Lois Lane by Greg Rucka and Mike Perkins, Far Sector by N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell and You Brought Me The Ocean by Alex Sánchez and Julie Maroh have also been nominated for GLAAD Media Awards in 2021.