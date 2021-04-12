Batwoman Name-Drops Aquaman in "Time Off For Good Behavior"

✖

The heroic world of The CW's Arrowverse got just a bit bigger on Sunday night. During this week's episode of Batwoman, "Time Off For Good Behavior", another major DC Comics hero was mentioned by name, confirming that Aquaman exists, building upon the mentions of Atlantis on fellow Arrowverse series The Flash and making it clear that in this post-Crisis world, there are a lot more heroes than just the ones fans get to see each week.

Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Batwoman, "Time Off For Good Behavior" below.

In last week's episode of Batwoman, "Rule 1", the series introduced Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge). Black Masks explains that the inciting incident for why he became, well, Black Mask falls on the shoulders of Kate Kane's Batwoman. He claims that she killed his daughter. However, when the current Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) asks Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) about that, it doesn't add up for him because Kate never killed anyone as Batwoman. It's then that Luke jokes that Black Mask is just blaming whoever he wants for his loss and says that he'd blame The Crows or even Aquaman next.

While Aquaman's home of Atlantis has been referenced within the Arrowverse a few times, Batwoman's reference to Aquaman is the most direct reference to the hero thus far. On The Flash, Atlantis was first mentioned as a vacation destination for Barry's parents on Earth-2 in Season 2's "Welcome to Earth-2" episode and, more recently, since "Crisis on Infinite Earths" when Cisco (Carlos Valdes) journeyed there looking for technology that could help restore Barry's speed. However, while the name-drop in tonight's Batwoman is exciting, fans might not want to get too excited about seeing the hero in the Arrowverse anytime soon. Even The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace previously said that he wasn't even sure he'd get an Aquaman reference on his series in its current season.

"I don't know if I can get it in," Wallace said at the time. "I don't think it made the cut. So, I'm going to say no."

