The Flash EP on If There Will Be an Aquaman Reference in Season 7

Thanks to the events of "Crisis of Infinite Earths" whole new worlds have opened up within The CW's Arrowverse, something that The Flash in particular has made clear. In addition to the details on the map and timeline of the new Earth-Prime seen soon after the show returned after "Crisis", Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) even confirmed directly that Atlantis does indeed exist first in "Death of the Speed Force" and again in "Pay the Piper", when he headed back there in search of something that could be the key to saving Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. The mention of Atlantis had fans immediately wondering if the series might end up referencing the DC hero Aquaman, but according to series showrunner Eric Wallace, they may not want to get their hopes up.

Speaking with TVLine, Wallace explained that Aquaman isn't likely to get a shoutout from Cisco when he returns from his Atlantean excursion.

"I don't know if I can get it in," Wallace said of an Aquaman reference. "I don't think it made the cut. So, I'm going to say no."

Wallace did, however, confirm, that had The Flash's season not been cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cisco would definitely had been back in time for the planned finale with a simple "oh yes."

For DC fans, it may be a little disappointing that The Flash isn't likely to have an Aquaman reference when it returns in Season 7, but it's no mystery that when it comes to some DC references things can be pretty complex between the big and small screens requiring various permissions in order to come together. When it does all work out, however, it does so spectacularly as was seen in "Crisis" when television's Flash (Grant Gustin) encountered the big screen's Flash (Ezra Miller) in a surprising moment that no one saw coming. Arrowverse architect Marc Guggenheim later explained some of the details of that moment.

"There were certain things that we knew were not touchable and the cinematic universe -- before that call -- fell into that category," Guggenheim said. "The nice thing about doing something for years is you're there for all the changes. You're there for all the personnel changes, and you're there for the philosophical changes and the changes in policy, and this just happened to be one of those situations where people changed their minds. I was so glad that they did, even though the change of mind did come after we were wrapped on the whole crossover. So, it came very late, but as they say, better late than never."

