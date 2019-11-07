Batwoman’s Rachel Skarsten Hopes Ashley Scott’s Huntress Will Return After Crisis on Infinite Earths

Former Birds of Prey leading lady Ashley Scott will reprise her role as The Huntress in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover — wearing some wardrobe she kept from the original series — but Batwoman baddie Rachel Skarsten, who played Black Canary on the short-lived series, told ComicBook.com that she hopes to see her old friend and co-star return to the Arrowverse again after the Crisis has passed. Scott played Helena Kyle — the vigilante known as The Huntress — on The WB’s 2002 series Birds of Prey. The series ran for 13 episodes before being cancelled, but has remained present in the minds of fans, in part because it was the first live-action portrayal of The Huntress and Harley Quinn, and in part because it used the Oracle version of Barbara Gordon, who was in a wheelchair and commanded the other Birds of Prey from a home base.

Besides Skarsten and Scott, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off‘s Mia Sara was Harley Quinn, and Dina Meyer was Oracle. And during a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Skarsten told us that she hopes fans get to see more of Scott’s Huntress after the Crisis has passed.

“You know those experiences that you have — it can be a smell or a person, and it just takes you right back to a time in your life? I’ve seen Ashley since we filmed Birds of Prey, but as she had finished her stuff on the crossover, I met her and we went for a drink. She was showing me pictures from earlier that day of her in her Huntress garb, and I’m sitting on the couch with her, and it was so trippy for me,” Skarsten said. “Here I am, 17 years later, whatever it is. But I said to her, ‘it feels like we are in Los Angeles on your couch in Sherman Oaks and I’m 16 again.’ It was really crazy. But it was so wonderful to see her and I really hope Huntress keeps coming back. She very much shepherded me in my first experience with the whole DC Universe. And this whole experience has been full circle for me, but that was sort of the culminating point of my full circle — sitting there with her.”

While it seems unlikely that an alternate Earth’s Huntress would play too big a role in Batwoman, anything is possible in an infinite multiverse, especially since the Earth-1 Huntress has not been seen in years and, at this point, appears unlikely to return before Arrow ends. Earth-1’s version of The Huntress, whose real name was Helena Bertinelli, appeared on early episodes of Arrow, played by Jessica De Gouw. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World‘s Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play The Huntress in February’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Supergirl on The CW.