Batman Fans Are Freaking Out Over Ben Affleck's Return in Aquaman 2
Every time we think Batfleck is out, he gets pulled back in. The Batman may not have starred Ben Affleck, but his version of the Caped Crusader continues to pop up in live-action DC films. He's set to have a role in The Flash, alongside fellow Batman star Michael Keaton. That was thought to be his only other DC appearance after Zack Snyder's Justice League, but the world found out on Thursday evening that Batfleck will also be appearing alongside Jason Momoa in the Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Momoa took to Instagram on Thursday to share the secret of Affleck's DC return. The DC star shared photos of himself with Affleck at the Warner Bros. lot, as well as a video that showed fans on a tour driving by Affleck's trailer.
As you can probably guess, Twitter had an immediate field day with this news. Affleck's Batman is still widely loved by fans and just about everyone had something to say about his next DC appearance.
You can check out some of the reactions to the news below!
I Love Movies
prevnext
me seeing Ben Affleck is now coming back as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Aquaman 2 AND The Flash. pic.twitter.com/F5bAiIwmuG— Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) July 28, 2022
Woah
prevnext
Woah! Batfleck returns! https://t.co/wgJ3jUbvMT— Cooper Hood (@MovieCooper) July 28, 2022
What Does This Mean?
prevnext
What does this mean?? https://t.co/jxfGMYU9gZ— Rhys W 🏴 (@rhyswills26) July 28, 2022
What Is Happening
prevnext
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY?! https://t.co/TvsCnzZkip— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) July 28, 2022
Music to My Ears
prevnext
Ben Affleck is gonna be in AQUAMAN 2 as Bruce Wayne once again? Music to my ears 🥺🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Vupx0Urarf— Block A 🃏 (@TheBlock_A) July 28, 2022
That's the Tweet
prevnext
Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa. That’s it that’s de tweet! pic.twitter.com/QvEcsDjVol— bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 28, 2022
It's Real
prevnext
Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa on the Aquaman 2 set 👀 pic.twitter.com/OQk6D7RQqd— Batman Shots 📸 (@BatmanShots_) July 28, 2022
Crying
prevnext
Y’all SWORE Ben Affleck was done and he would never come back because he hated being Batman and this is his like third or fourth time coming back after he said he was done being Batman 😭😭😭— 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theeSNYDERVERSE) July 28, 2022
Best News Ever
prevnext
BEN AFFLECK RETURNING AS BRUCE WAYNE FOR AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM IS THE BEST NEWS EVER pic.twitter.com/bpgXUGoAO5— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) July 28, 2022
W
prev
W— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 28, 2022