Batman Fans Are Freaking Out Over Ben Affleck's Return in Aquaman 2

Every time we think Batfleck is out, he gets pulled back in. The Batman may not have starred Ben Affleck, but his version of the Caped Crusader continues to pop up in live-action DC films. He's set to have a role in The Flash, alongside fellow Batman star Michael Keaton. That was thought to be his only other DC appearance after Zack Snyder's Justice League, but the world found out on Thursday evening that Batfleck will also be appearing alongside Jason Momoa in the Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Momoa took to Instagram on Thursday to share the secret of Affleck's DC return. The DC star shared photos of himself with Affleck at the Warner Bros. lot, as well as a video that showed fans on a tour driving by Affleck's trailer.

As you can probably guess, Twitter had an immediate field day with this news. Affleck's Batman is still widely loved by fans and just about everyone had something to say about his next DC appearance.

