Birds of Prey Filmmakers Explain What the Reshoots Added to the Film

When fans heard that Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was going to have some reshoots, people were worried. But, now that reactions to the film are surfacing, it feels like some of that concern was misplaced. Comicbook.com got a chance to sit down with some of the minds behind Birds of Prey and talk about what those reshoots added to the final product. Director Cathy Yan told Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis about the concept of reshoots and why they are nothing to be afraid of. As many have noted, they’re about standard for any big-budget film now.

“I think reshoots is a bit of a misnomer because you’re ‘re-shooting’ a scene, but most of the time you’re kind of adding to it,” Yan began. “So, we reshot or readded, more action to the movie. That was always there but we kind of boosted it a little bit.

Comicbook.com also spoke about the reshooting process with the film’s producers. Both Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll acknowledged that these sorts of reshoots are just part of the game at this moment in cinema. But, that doesn’t mean that the process isn’t positive.

“It’s just so part of it now,” Unkeless explained. “You know that. All of the Marvel movies.” Kroll added, “Every movie, every movie does it.”

Unkeless continued, “As much as you can prepare, and as much as ‘on the day’ you think you’re getting everything. Until you see it up on-screen and sequenced, it is impossible to know some of the bits and pieces that you might be missing. But, what’s cool about this is that we saw a lot of opportunities to bring scope. So, it was fun and we feel really appreciative of DC to double down and loved what they saw. They allowed us to go and ‘Pop’ some of those action sequences, which was really fun and 87eleven did a fantastic job on that.”

“They really are fantastic,” Kroll noted. “It’s been interesting to hear all of the reaction and that’s one of the things people are talking about most. Because they are so original and fresh. Every movie has action now and I think its hard to come up with things that feel endemic to the world and very original. But, all of these are spectacular and fun.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) makes its way to theaters on February 7.