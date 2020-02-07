Birds of Prey Is a Hit With Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

Birds of Prey is out in the world right now and it looks like fans have really taken a liking to Harley Quinn’s latest outing. The film is already “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes and the audience score is actually higher! Birds of Prey‘s critics score sits at 83% on the Tomatometer and the audience score is hovering at 88% at the time of writing. That has to be encouraging with all of the wildly conflicting reports and estimates of what the opening box office for the film will end up being. When Margot Robbie first advanced the idea of a Birds of Prey movie, there were some concerns on whether or not it could work, but it seems like people were basically worried for no reason. Now, DC’s job has gotten a lot harder as they will have to decide what to do with the DC Extended Universe in the coming months if Wonder Woman 1984 ends up being as big as its predecessor was.

Shazam and the first Wonder Woman are still regarded pretty fondly on Rotten Tomatoes where they sit with a 90% and 93% on the meter. But, the Zack Snyder DCEU films haven’t fared nearly as well with the aggregation site. For reference, Man of Steel (56%), Batman v Superman (28%) and Justice League (40%). But, this new page in the developments for DC has to be looked at with optimism. Joker‘s biggest win could still be coming at the Oscars on top of a massive box office haul. So, things are definitely looking up.

Robbie was probably dreaming of this kind of success when she hatched the idea for the project. In her own words to Collider, she wanted a “girl gang” movie and this one is delivering so far.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” she said. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

