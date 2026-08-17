5 DC Magic Users Who Could Replace Zatanna as Prime Magus

Zatanna has long been one of the most popular magic users in comics, and the last few years have seen DC building her up, leading to her becoming Prime Magus in her new ongoing series, which is basically their equivalent of the Sorcerer Supreme. She definitely deserves it, having been the Justice League’s premiere mage for decades, but she’s just the beginning. DC Comics has long had one of the best roster of magical heroes and villains in comics. Sure, Marvel gets all the credit with characters like Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, but once you scratch the surface of the magical Marvel Universe, you don’t have very far to go to reach the bottom. DC has a deep magical bench, and Zatanna is the one who has to ride herd on them.

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It’s lonely at the top and Zatanna has mostly spent her time flitting between dimensions solving problems while dealing with the DEO’s magical office. Being Prime Magus is a hard job and it needs someone of her stature to successfully fill the office. While there aren’t a lot of magic users who could handle the office as well as Zatanna is, there are some heroes and villains out there who could act as Prime Magus. These five DC magic users could take Zatanna’s place as Prime Magus, their skill allowing them to protect the multiverse from the worst threats.

5) Enchantress

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Enchantress had her big screen debut a decade ago, introducing the world to June Moone. June, on her own, is a timid woman with her own issues with depression and anxiety. She was given great magical power whenever she said the world “Enchantress”, changing form and battling magical threats. Being Enchantress allowed June to be a different person, something that would become more acute as the years went on. As Enchantress, June is one of the most underrated magic users in comics. She was recruited as the powerhouse of the Shadowpact, the ’00s precursor to Justice League Dark, with her Enchantress form becoming even more unhinged as she became more powerful. She’s one of those characters that is scary powerful, able to reach heights of power that are pretty surprising at times. While she definitely wouldn’t be as good as Zatanna is as Prime Magus – she doesn’t really have the right attitude – she certainly has the power to do the job. She wouldn’t be as pleasant in the job as the stage magician, but she could handle the work.

4) John Constantine

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John Constantine is one of DC’s most successful sorcerers. The former London punk rocker isn’t as flashy as some of the other DC magic users, but he gets the job done. John has an understanding of the magic world that most don’t have; he realizes that everything has a price and if it means saving the innocent, he’s willing to pay it. John and Zatanna have been close for years, the two of them becoming the core of the Justice League Dark, and she’d definitely trust him to take over her role. John is way more powerful than he lets on, keeping his foes guessing, which is all part of his MO. John has been dealing with machinations of Hell for ages, even able to get over on Lucifer himself, showing the caliber of threats that he’s defeated. John is able to see angles in every situation that no one else can and this would make him the perfect Prime Magus. He’d almost certainly make fun of the title, but he’d be the best of the best.

3) Manitou Raven

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Manitou Raven isn’t a character that a lot of people will recognize, but he would make an excellent Prime Magus. The Justice League met Raven during the early ’00s story “The Obsidian Age”, when the team had ended up in the far past while searching for Aquaman. He was part of a “League of Ancients” built by the rulers of Atlantis, in order to save the world from a “seven-headed hydra”, believing it was the League. They’d end up teaming up and defeating Gamemnae, the secretly evil Queen of Atlantis, with Raven and his wife Dawn ending up joining the team before they traveled back to the present and acted as the team’s magic users. A powerful shamanic magic user, he was killed in Justice League Elite, but would keep appearing in spiritual form to help his wife in battle. Raven hasn’t really come back since then, but he would be an amazing Prime Magus. His connections to the spirit world would make a huge difference in his battles, allowing him to defeat the worst threats out there.

2) Circe

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Circe has been causing magical havoc since the days of The Odyssey, where she almost turned Odysseus and his crew into animals. As a follower of the witch goddess Hecate, Circe is one of the most powerful evil magic users out there. She’s been plumbing the depths of magic for millennia, battling Wonder Woman and the Amazons many times. Circe may be evil, but she would honestly be perfect as the Prime Magus. She has the power level to defeat just about any threat out there and knows loads of secrets. The Prime Magus’s entire job isn’t to defeat evil, but to make sure the magical world runs smoothly; Circe would definitely be able to do that job. Unlike other evil magic users, she doesn’t want the world overrun by terrors unless she’s in charge of them. Circe doesn’t seem like she would ever try for the job, but the fact of the matter is that she would be able to use the mantle to gain greater power and that would be enough for her.

1) Doctor Fate (Khalid Nassour)

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Doctor Fate is DC’s most underrated magic user. First appearing back in the Golden Age, the original Fate was Kent Nelson, an archeologist who found the Helmet of Fate. He fought evil and helped found the Justice Society, but that was just the beginning for the good doctor. Over the years, many people have worn the Helmet of Fate – Nelson’s wife Inza, Eric and Linda Strauss, and Hawkman and Hawkgirl’s son Hector Hall. The latest Fate is Khalid Nassour. He was trained by Nelson and has taken his place in the Justice Society. Nassour is a relatively young magic user, but he has access to the greatest assemblage of magical knowledge in the Tower of Fate, which he can also use to travel between dimensions. He’s shown that he can always figure out a way to win in magical combat, his lack of experience not holding him back in the slightest. While it might be a mistake to put someone with as little experience as him in the mantle, it would allow him to grow into the greatest magic user in comics.