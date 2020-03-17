Here’s What Ana De Armas Could Look Like as DC’s Poison Ivy

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) introduced fans to some of DC’s most beloved female characters earlier this year, but there are still plenty that fans would like to see appear on the big screen. Chief among those is definitely Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy, who some have hoped could appear in a hypothetical Birds sequel or a Gotham City Sirens spinoff. While the fancasts for Poison Ivy have varied pretty wildly, one recent suggestion has been Knives Out and No Time to Die star Ana de Armas. If you need help imagining what de Armas could look like in the role, a new piece from BossLogic is here to help. The fanart, which you can check out below, reimagines a photo from de Armas’ Vogue Spain photoshoot as a pretty stellar take on Ivy.

While there’s no telling if de Armas will ultimately play Ivy in the DC Films world, she certainly would be a compelling actress to bring the character to life. Poison Ivy’s return to the big screen (after Uma Thurman’s portrayal in Batman and Robin) is something that Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie has been advocating for, in part thanks to Harley and Ivy’s amazing relationship.

“I’ve been pushing a Poison Ivy reunion for a long time,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “I’ve been really working that angle for a long time. Because obviously Ivy and Harley have such an incredible relationship, so I would love to explore that.”

“If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship,” Robbie continued. “In some comics, they convey it as a friendship; in other comics, you can see that they’re actually sexually involved as a couple. I’ve been trying to – I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on screen.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is in theaters now. Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.