Black Adam and Justice Society Land on Cover of Total Film

DC fans are only a couple of months away from Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock's long-awaited debut as Black Adam. The upcoming film will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Some of the movie's stars recently graced the cover of Total Film, which Johnson shared on Twitter.

"The #BlackAdam takeover of @totalfilm is HERE ⚡️ This is for YOU – the fans, as we bring you into the world of #BlackAdam and the wrath of the greatest anti-hero ever known. On newsstands August 18. #BlackAdam #HawkMan #DrFate #Cyclone #AtomSmasher In theaters OCT 21st 🌍," Johnson wrote. You can check out his post, which features a look at the Total Film covers, below:

Fans are excited to see the feature film debut of many characters in Black Adam, especially Hawkman. Recently, director Jaume Collet-Serra talked to Vanity Fair about the character's complicated origin story.

"In the comics, there are clear references of like, 'Hey, I saw you 5,000 years ago. You remember me?' We're not doing that," Collet-Serra explained. "It would be too confusing. Obviously, Hawkman reincarnates, so how many times do you need to reincarnate and still remember? All these rules [are something] you don't want to set until those characters are really established...He is a very driven character that knows that he's on the right side. He's a leader. He wants to bring this team together, and bring a certain stability to the world. Hawkman has a very strong sense of what's right or wrong, and Black Adam challenges that."

Previously, Hodge revealed that he didn't believe The Rock when he initially got the call that he landed the role of Hawkman, and told The Hollywood Reporter that it felt like "winning the lottery."

"I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe," Hodge previously told THR. "I didn't care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle, and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.