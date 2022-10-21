Black Adam Teams Up With the Justice Society of America in New Promo Poster

This month has been a pretty epic one for Black Adam fans, with the first teaser trailer for the upcoming DC blockbuster making its grand debut. Ever since, fans have been treated to some sporadic looks at the film's ensemble cast, which will include members of the iconic DC superhero team the Justice Society of America. That proved to be the case on Tuesday, when a new promo poster for the film made its way online. The poster showcases Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) alongside the film's JSA members — Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

"It's an ensemble piece, Black Adam," Brosnan said in a 2021 interview. "You have Dwayne, who's at the pinnacle of his fame and fortune and success and popularity. He is magnificent as Black Adam. We are the Justice Society and there's four of us, so we became a strong quartet of actors. The writing was very good. There was just enough beats. You just want three good beats. If you have three good scenes to hang your hat and your heart on, then you can make something of your days. For me, Black Adam had that, and Cinderella had it, in its own specific way."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"He has the ability to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe and then, coupled with that, it was the opportunity to take [Justice Society of America], who pre-dated Justice League, and, again, these awesome interesting characters, as well," Johnson told reporters during a recent event. "We have the resources, we have the material, we have the IP. We, collectively, can get a hold of it and really take good ownership of it and present it to the world. Years later, here we all are, you guys saw the first trailer."

"In our mind, it's all part of a shared universe," producer Hiram Garcia echoed to ComicBook.com. "All these guys exist together. We're just focused on telling this story, on telling Black Adam and [Justice Society of America]. But the way we view it and our ambitions for the universe is this is all shared. And I think you start to feel the ripples of these guys in the universe."

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.