Black Adam Trailer Released at Comic-Con 2022

The hierarchy of power at San Diego Comic-Con has officially changed. On Saturday, during Warner Bros.' panel highlighting its upcoming DC movies, fans were treated to the second trailer for the upcoming Black Adam movie. The long-awaited film, which will finally see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson starring in the titular role, is currently lined up to premiere in October — and based on this new trailer, it seems like the wait will be more than worth it. The film will follow the journey of Black Adam, an ancient deity with the powers of the Egyptian gods, who sets out to unleash his unique form of justice onto the world. The film will also co-star members of the Justice Society of America, DC's very first superhero team in the comics.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"He has the ability to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe and then, coupled with that, it was the opportunity to take [Justice Society of America], who pre-dated Justice League, and, again, these awesome interesting characters, as well," Johnson told reporters during a recent event surrounding the film's first trailer. "We have the resources, we have the material, we have the IP. We, collectively, can get a hold of it and really take good ownership of it and present it to the world. Years later, here we all are, you guys saw the first trailer."

"In our mind, it's all part of a shared universe," producer Hiram Garcia echoed to ComicBook.com. "All these guys exist together. We're just focused on telling this story, on telling Black Adam and [Justice Society of America]. But the way we view it and our ambitions for the universe is this is all shared. And I think you start to feel the ripples of these guys in the universe."

What do you think of the newest Black Adam trailer? Are you excited for the movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.