Black Adam: Fans Are Freaking Out Over DC FanDome Footage

DC FanDome has officially begun, and the four-hour event kicked off with a sneak peek at Black Adam. The new movie is set to star Dwayne Johnson in the titular role alongside Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. In fact, DC FanDome featured the first look at Brosnan as the character. The Black Adam clip certainly has Twitter abuzz. Before checking out some fan reactions, you can view The Rock’s tweet below…

“Ladies & gents…Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look. He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around…,” Johnson wrote.

https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1449243537069932549?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

