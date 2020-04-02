Black Adam: Our Dream Casting for the Justice Society of America and More

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is currently causing much of Hollywood to shut down production or delay releases, there are plenty of blockbusters for fans to look forward to in the years to come. That is especially true for the DC Films side of things, as Warner Bros. has multiple comic book-inspired projects set to hit the big screen in the next few years. One of the most highly-anticipated entries on that list is Black Adam, which will finally see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepping into the role of the iconic antihero. While the film is expected to begin filming later this summer (something that is seemingly up in the air, due to the pandemic), no other cast members have officially been announced outside of Johnson.

That being said, we do have an idea of some of the characters that could factor into the film, as it’s been confirmed that Black Adam will feature appearances by the Justice Society of America. The group of superheroes has had countless interpretations in comics and television over the years, which makes the idea of them appearing on the big screen especially exciting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But the question is, which actors and actresses should bring the JSA to life? In honor of ComicBook.com’s recent “Quarantine Watch Party” for Shazam!, we thought it’d be fun to break down who we’d like to see in some of the roles — as well as a few other characters who would realistically be in Black Adam’s orbit. Scroll through to check out our options, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

Hawkman – Rami Malek

There are countless ways that Hawkman could be introduced in the DC Films world, depending on which elements of his (arguably confusing) canon you decide to go with. That being said, the setting and tone of Black Adam, feels pitch-perfect for Carter Hall, the archaeologist who is the latest reincarnation of the Egyptian prince Khufu.

For a character with as much legacy (both canonically and in comics in general) as Hawkman, you need someone who is recognizable and incredibly compelling to watch — and it seems like Rami Malek would be a perfect fit. Sure, Malek might be best known for playing more introspective characters on Mr. Robot and No Time to Die, but that’s part of why it would be so great to see him play Hawkman. Not only is Malek Egyptian, but he could provide an entertaining foil to The Rock’s Black Adam. Plus, as anyone who has seen the Night at the Museum franchise will tell you, Malek can believably rock a set of six-pack abs.

Hawkgirl – Eiza Gonzalez

You really can’t include Hawkman in a movie without Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, which arguably opens up a whole other can of worms, given the different incarnations the character has had over the years. Regardless of whichever one the movie goes with, it’s pretty easy to see Eiza Gonzalez bring the fan-favorite heroine to life.

Gonzalez has been a scene-stealer in action-packed films over the past few years, including Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw, and most recently Bloodshot. The fact that she’s worked with The Rock before certainly doesn’t hurt, nor does the fact that she was apparently in the running to play Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Doctor Fate – Richard E. Grant

While the Doctor Fate moniker has been donned by multiple characters over the years, the version most closely associated with the Justice Society is Kent Nelson, who accidentally uncovered the tomb of Nabu the Wise in the 1920s. Depending on when the events of Black Adam are set, it’s safe to assume that Kent would be slightly older than the rest of his contemporaries in the present day.

There are countless “fancasts” for Doctor Fate that would be interesting to see on the big screen (including Peter Capaldi, if he hadn’t already been cast in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad), but it feels like a role that would be surprisingly well-suited for Richard E. Grant. The fan-favorite actor could perfectly encapsulate the heart, humor, and wisdom of Kent Nelson, both with and without the iconic gold helmet on. Sure, he might have a role in Marvel’s upcoming Loki limited series, but he certainly wouldn’t be the first actor to jump from one franchise to another.

Atom Smasher – Roman Reigns

In the comics, Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher is the godson of the original Atom and the grandson of the villainous Cyclotron, a set of circumstances that give him the ability to change his molecular structure, size, and density. Whoever portrays the character needs to have the ability to be a major physical presence especially next to The Rock’s Black Adam, and it’d be pretty easy to see his real-life cousin, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, in that spot.

While best known for his WWE career, Anoa’i has jumped over to acting in recent years, including a role alongside Johnson in the aforementioned Hobbs & Shaw.

Cyclone – Jane Levy

Recent rumors have suggested that Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone could factor into Black Adam as well. Maxine is the granddaughter of Ma Hunkel, who was the first Red Tornado and an unofficial member of the Justice Society. After being kidnapped and experimented on as a kid, Maxine realizes as a young adult that she has the ability to manipulate wind and sound waves, which ultimately gets her recruited into the JSA. While Maxine often gives off a bubbly persona, she frequently struggles with feeling isolated and depressed, and the actress who plays her would need to nail that kind of dichotomy.

Jane Levy, who has been on many people’s Batgirl shortlist for years, could definitely fit the bill, while introducing this lesser-known character to mainstream audiences.

Liberty Belle – Blake Lively

With DC’s The Flash movie hoping to get off the ground soon, it’s unclear if we could see the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick, in Black Adam‘s JSA. Luckily, there are still plenty of other speedsters who could potentially make a cameo, and Liberty Belle might be one of the most fun options. In the comics, radio host Libby Lawrence is able to harness superhuman speed, strength, and stamina whenever the literal Liberty Bell rings in Philadelphia.

Liberty Belle is the kind of character who could work in whatever era Black Adam is set in, especially if a well-known actress ended up playing the part. Blake Lively, who has recaptured people’s attention with films like A Simple Favor and The Rhythm Section, could easily embody the charismatic and complicated woman that is Libby. (Plus, it would help make up for the whole Carol Ferris situation in 2011’s Green Lantern.)

Isis – Sofia Boutella

Black Adam‘s origin story doesn’t feel complete without Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Adam’s love interest and fellow superpowered being. Spinning out of The Secrets of Isis, a Saturday morning TV series that aired alongside Shazam!, Isis was later properly introduced into the comics in the 2000s. In the 52 storyline, Adrianna was established as one of Adam’s contemporaries, who inspired Adam to be a better man.

Boutella is no stranger to action franchises thanks to Atomic Blonde, Star Trek Beyond, and Kingsman, and she would make a compelling romantic foil to The Rock’s title character. Plus, Boutella is Algerian, which would help stay true to Isis’ Middle Eastern roots, while also crafting a different enough portrayal from Tala Ashe’s fantastic interpretation of the character on Legends of Tomorrow.

The Council of Wizards – Danny DeVito and Kevin Hart

Depending on how Black Adam piggybacks off of Shazam!‘s established canon, it certainly doesn’t seem impossible that we could see the wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) and his Council of Wizards, who initially chose Black Adam as their champion. Sure, that cameo would be a significant one, but there’s no reason why it couldn’t also feature some fun cameos.

Kevin Hart, who frequently collaborates with Johnson on movies, suggested to ComicBook.com last year that there has to be a role for him to have in Black Adam, which led Johnson to joke that he could have a bit part in the JSA. Outside of that, it would be pretty fun to see him factor into the Council of Wizards, even if only just for one scene.

And while we’re at it, throw in Danny DeVito, who starred in Jumanji: The Next Level with The Rock and Hart, and is truly delightful in everything he does.

***

Who do you want to see cast in Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!