Best Tweets from Quarantine Watch Party of Shazam

Say the magic word my friends. ComicBook.com returned to the World of DC tonight with our latest Quarantine Watch Party which was a unified viewing of DC Films' Shazam! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members took their seats on the Rock of Eternity and synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. We also had the most special guests ever for a Quarantine Watch Part as director David F. Sandberg and cast membersAsher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans all joined in on the fun to speak about their favorite scenes in the film. As usual we've collected the best reactions and memes from tonight's Ant-Man Quarantine Watch Party below!

Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a staple for fans around the country as we've already hosted joint viewings of Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Doctor Strange, Deadpool, and Ant-Man. As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.

Check back here for more details on the next Quarantine Watch Party and participate in the live-tweeting next time to see yourself featured on the next roundup!