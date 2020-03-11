Marvel's Loki Series Casts Richard E. Grant

Marvel's Loki Disney+ series is adding Richard E. Grant to its cast in an undisclosed role ComicBook.com has learned (thanks to reporting by Discussing Film). Grant is probably best known for his recent role as General Pryde in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; he also has some Marvel movie experience, playing evil mutant-cloning scientist Dr. Rice in James Mangold's Wolverine movie finale, Logan. We reached to Disney for more information on who Richard E. Grant is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but have received no comment as of this time, other than confirmation that Grant will indeed play a costumed character. Given the scope and importance of Loki's story in Phase 4 of the MCU, there are some big theories about who that character could be!

The immediate reaction from Marvel fans is that Grant is being cast as Kang the Conqueror, and will actually play a much bigger role in the MCU. That's definitely going from 0 to 100 in terms of speculation, but it may not be entirely off the mark.

Kang The Conqueror is a time-traveling warlord with a very unique character and origin story. Due to the nature of life and time travel, Kang has become several different key Marvel characters living in different eras of the Marvel universe, at different points in his life. While Kang is the major persona of the villain's adult life, in his older years he becomes "Immortus" a guardian of time who exists in Limbo, the place outside of time. Immortus was appointed to this role by the Time Keepers, beings who were created by the Time Variance Authority (time police), to safeguard the timestream, after the TVA fell. Much of the Loki series seems to revolve around the TVA apprehending Loki, as this version of Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief is actually a time anomaly caused by the events of Avengers: Endgame.

So, Grant playing Immortus isn't too far-fetched - especially since he wouldn't be physically required to portray Kang. Since the villain is always wearing a big helmet and mask, it would only take a stunt performer to act out the big action scenes with Kang, with Grant needing only provide the voicework. Given his gravitas as an actor, Richard E. Grant would be a great "big bad" casting for Marvel Studios (if that's indeed what's happening).

