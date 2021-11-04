Black Adam Producer Promises a Fun and Edgy Anti-Hero Film

Black Adam is finally on the cusp of becoming a reality, with the long-awaited DC film set to be released next summer. The film debuted an impressive teaser trailer during last month’s DC FanDome virtual convention, and it undeniably gave fans an indication of what to expect from the Dwayne Johnson-starring film. Still, there’s a lot of time for the hype for Black Adam to only grow — and according to executive producer Hiram Garcia, the wait will be more than worth it. While speaking to Variety during the premiere of Red Notice, Garcia revealed that the director’s cut for the film already exists, and that it’ll be a “big” and “fun” take on the DC Comics antihero.

“We just saw the director’s cut. I’m so excited,” Garcia explained. “Look, you get into this business and you have dreams of stuff you want to make, but I’ve always wanted to make a superhero [movie]. All of us – me, Dany [Garcia], and DJ have had a dream of doing it. So to finally have our superhero movie and to see the first cut of it and realize that we’ve got something special here? I think the fans are going to love it, and I think with the piece we released at DC FanDome, we also showed everyone the tone we’re playing in, where it’s going to be fun, but Black Adam is a very different kind of antihero than what we’re used to. He’s very different from Shazam!, he’s very different from Superman. If you cross him, a lot of people don’t walk away from that. So that’s fun for us, to have DJ playing a character like that which he typically hasn’t played before. Look, I think you’re going to love it. The movie’s big and it’s a lot of fun. But it’s got a lot of edge to it, and I think the world is ready for that.”

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise‘s Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

“We’re just so excited for you and the fans to see the film, because this cast and crew worked exceptionally hard to just make this film feel fresh, and really introduce a new group of incredible characters to the world,” Garcia explained in an interview with Collider earlier this year. “All while making sure we unleash Black Adam on the DC Universe in a big way. This guy is an absolute force of nature. A force of nature that dishes out justice the way he wants. Unfortunately not many people walk away from the kind of justice he delivers. We mean it when we say the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is going to change. When Black Adam arrives, everything’s going to change.”

Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.