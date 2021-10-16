Black Adam Special Look Released at DC FanDome

The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is starting to change, as the first trailer for DC’s Black Adam movie has finally arrived. The first look at the highly-anticipated film first debuted during Saturday’s DC FanDome virtual convention, as part of a presentation with the film’s cast and crew. The video, which you can check out below, provides the first official look at Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and his team members in the Justice Society of America — Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1449422941142196224?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise‘s Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

“This is a character with amazing abilities. He has super speed, can fly, and has world breaking strength to name a few,” producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview with Collider earlier this year. “We wanted to make sure moviegoers feel that throughout the entire movie. You’re not going to see him use super speed just once and then it stops, this is part of his arsenal. It’s common to see abilities fall to the wayside when dealing with characters like that but one of our many goals was to keep continuity there and push the bar in terms of how we do it. For example, the technology we’re using to make Black Adam fly has never been done before. It’s completely unique. It was critical for us to ensure that it felt special, authentic, and real. [Director] Jaume [Collet-Serra] took that to heart. Our special effects’ team are Oscar winners, and we certainly put them to work.”

“We’re just so excited for you and the fans to see the film, because this cast and crew worked exceptionally hard to just make this film feel fresh, and really introduce a new group of incredible characters to the world,” Garcia continued. “All while making sure we unleash Black Adam on the DC Universe in a big way. This guy is an absolute force of nature. A force of nature that dishes out justice the way he wants. Unfortunately not many people walk away from the kind of justice he delivers. We mean it when we say the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is going to change. When Black Adam arrives, everything’s going to change.”

Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.