Black Adam Tie-In Comic Gives Best Look Yet at Cyclone's Costume

We're gradually getting closer to the debut of Black Adam, a film that will bring members of DC's Justice Society of America onto the big screen. In the lead-up to the film's release, DC is set to publish a series of tie-in one-shot comics, which will serve as preludes to the events of the epic blockbuster. Kicking off those one-shots will be an issue centered around Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) — and it looks like the next one will put Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) in the spotlight. The Beat recently revealed the first details about Black Adam — The Justice Society Files: Cyclone #1, which will dive into Maxine's origin story and legacy relationship with the JSA. This included a first look at the issue's cover created by Kaare Andrews, which provides the best look we've gotten yet at Maxine's Cyclone costume.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

The main story of the Cyclone issue will be written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Maria Laura Sanapo. The issue will also feature another Adrianna Tomaz back-up story, written by writer Bryan Q. Miller and artist Marco Santucci.

"When she was young, Maxine Hunkel dreamed of flying with the Justice Society," the issue's official synopsis reads. "Now she finally has the powers and the opportunity...but will she say yes? Guest-starring Hawkman on the road to Black Adam! Plus, continuing the Teth-Adam backup story: trouble hits home for Adrianna Tomaz as Intergang mercenaries invade the hallowed halls of her university, on the hunt for the sacred totem she "liberated"-but what strange metal is the idol made from, and why does Intergang need it so badly?"

The cast of Black Adam also includes Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise, Hobbs & Shaw) as Black Adam, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"Noah is amazing, man," Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia said in an interview with The Illuminerdi earlier this year. "He is so impressive, so funny, and he really brings Atom Smasher to life in a way that I think is going to be very unique to what comic book fans are used to. I think Quintessa does the same thing. What they're able to do with Cyclone. And I think Cyclone's a character that not many fans are as familiar with, which is always really appealing to us because we love to introduce these characters. They have a fascinating backstory with relatives that they're attached to, with experiences that they've lived to get to the point they are. So they both did an amazing job. They had amazing chemistry from the first moment they read together."

Black Adam is set to be released on October 21st exclusively in theaters.