Black Adam Producer Teases the Debuts of Justice Society Heroes Cyclone and Atom Smasher

Fans finally got their first look at Black Adam this month, with a DC FanDome teaser and sizzle reel that showcased what to expect from the Dwayne Johnson-led blockbuster. In addition to Johnson in the titular role of Black Adam, the film is set to introduce several members of the Justice Society of America, including Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). In a recent interview with The Illuminerdi, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia spoke about introducing the young heroes on the big screen, and about what Centineo and Swindell bring to the role.

“I think what’s fun about both those characters, and Noah and Quintessa both do a great job with it, is both those characters, even though they’re the young members of the team and essentially the youth of the organization, they have complex flash past as well,” Garcia explained. That’s the beauty, I think, of all the characters we have in this film, is that no one is coming from a cookie-cutter pass. They all have complex stories to tell that do affect their performances in terms of how those characters function. But I think both of them do a really good job while still carrying a weight of complex past, they’re definitely the bright eyes in the group and they provide the fun and the humor.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Noah is amazing, man,” Garcia said elsewhere in the interview. “He is so impressive, so funny, and he really brings Atom Smasher to life in a way that I think is going to be very unique to what comic book fans are used to. I think Quintessa does the same thing. What they’re able to do with Cyclone. And I think Cyclone’s a character that not many fans are as familiar with, which is always really appealing to us because we love to introduce these characters. They have a fascinating backstory with relatives that they’re attached to, with experiences that they’ve lived to get to the point they are. So they both did an amazing job. They had amazing chemistry from the first moment they read together.”

Black Adam will also star Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). The film will be directed by Jungle Cruise‘s Jaume Collet-Serra.

Are you excited to see Atom Smasher and Cyclone in Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.