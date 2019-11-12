Black Lightning: The Book of Resistance: Chapter One Released

Monday night’s episode of Black Lightning marked a shift for The CW series. Thus far in season three, Freeland has been struggling under the occupation of the city by the A.S.A., but with the tragic death of a popular high school student and the brutal beat down of Jefferson Pierce by A.S.A. forces finally pushing the city to its tipping point. the resistance has begun to rise. And now, in a new promo from The CW for the upcoming “The Book of Resistance: Chapter One”, Jefferson — and his alter ego Black Lightning — are getting in on the fight.

In the video, which you can check out above, it appears that Black Lightning may be suiting up to defend Freeland, something that is in direct opposition to Jefferson’s agreement with Agent Odell. The idea of Jefferson’s loyalty being tested is one that is further teased in the official episode synopsis, which you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Book of Resistance: Chapter One” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

LOYALTY – Jefferson (Cress Williams), is torn between his loyalty to his family and his commitment to saving Freeland. Meanwhile, Anissa’s (Nafessa Williams) commitment to Grace (guest star Chantal Thuy) is deepening. Lastly, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) makes an interesting discovery. Christine Adams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Lamont Magee.

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

For the first time, Black Lightning will be part of The CW’s interconnected universe of DC Comics shows, colloquially called “The Arrowverse,” and will take place in the Arrowverse’s annual crossover event. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.