Black Lightning "The Book of Ruin: Chapter One" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Book of Ruin: Chapter One", the upcoming fifth episode of Black Lightning's fourth and final season. The episode will air on Monday, March 8th, and moves the season into its second arc and it's an episode that could have high stakes. The most recent episode of Black Lightning saw Jennifer/Lightning (China Anne McClain) go up into the ionosphere where she has been flying to absorb power only for things to go awry. Jen quickly overpowers herself and appears to explode into energy particles. Her fate is left uncertain at the end of the episode.

From the looks of the photos, whatever has happened to Jen may be what prompts Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) to return to his role as Black Lightning. Thus far this season, Jefferson has refused to suit up, believing that Black Lightning has done more harm than good. However, last week's episode also saw Jefferson confronted with just what Black Lightning means to the people of Freeland after Detective Hassan Shakur (Wallace Smith) told the patrons of a bar his thoughts about the hero -- specifically how Black Lightning saved him.

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below and then read on for the photos.

TRUTH – Gambi (James Remar) supports Black Lightning (Cress Williams) as he departs on a special mission. Meanwhile, Grace (Chantal Thuy) tries to persuade Anissa (Nafessa Williams) to let her guard down. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III, and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Adam Giaudrone and directed by Bille Woodruff.

Black Lightning airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four" will premiere on March 8.