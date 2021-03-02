Black Lightning Recap: Everything You Missed in "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Three: A Light in the Darkness"

The fourth and final season of Black Lightning has seen some major shakeups for the Pierce family. Despite being successful against both the Markovians and the A.S.A. last season, the family is more fractured than ever. Jefferson (Cress Williams) had given up being Black Lightning and Jen (China Anne McClain) has become obsessed with her role as Lightning, two things that have caused big challenges for the entire family. And while last week's episode did have some good news for the family with Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Grace (Chantal Thuy) getting married, things took another unexpected turn when Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) manipulated Lynn (Christine Stewart) into going to dinner with him. This week, things are only going to get more tense as Jefferson confronts Tobias about his plans for his family. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) is playing a dangerous game, working for Monavista in order to learn more about the dangerous DEG weapons they are making -- weapons that he has learned do not have a low enough setting to prevent even human fatalities. And if that wasn't enough, Freeland still has issues with gang violence between the 100 and the Kobra Cartel to deal with. It's a lot, but if you need to get caught up on the major details and stories from this week's episode of Black Lightning, we're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Three: A Light in the Darkness". Warning: full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you really want to know.

Jefferson Jefferson is not in a great place. Lynn hasn't come clean with him about dinner with Tobias, prompting Jefferson to confront the other man, though nothing really comes from it. He later goes to La La's fight club where he has been going for over a week. TC is watching the fight online and ends up revealing to Jen that her father is one of the fighters. Later, after a confrontation with Lynn, Jefferson goes to a bar where Detective Hassan Shakur reveals what good Black Lightning has done as well as how the hero saved him, prompting Jefferson to go home and mend fences with his family. prevnext

Anissa and Grace Anissa and Grace come home. Anissa has put all of Grace's things in storage and Grace wants to get some of her things -- Anissa shoots that down because it's "her" loft. Anissa later comes to her senses and also gifts Grace a new copy of the comic book she had when they first met. They later team up to go to the mayor's event at the homeless encampment where Grace takes on her own vigilante identity, becoming Wylde. prevnext

Jen Jen, as Lightning, goes with Grace/Wylde and Anissa/Blackbird to the mayor's event and when La La's people show up, they intervene to try to save the mayor and the officials at the event. Unfortunately, it goes awry and the mayor is shot and killed. The new police chief -- who has been monitoring Lightning's social media -- blames the young hero. Jen later goes into the inonosphere, but that also goes awry. She becomes overpowered and seemingly explodes into energy particles in the darkness. prevnext

Gambi With TC's help, a design flaw is inserted into the new DEGs. It busy them a few days until launch, but also gets Lauren to trust Gambi further. She comes over to his apartment and after some intimate time, brings him on to another secret project of hers -- a mysterious renewable energy source. prevnext