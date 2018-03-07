‘Black Lightning’: Breaking Down the Ending of “Equinox: The Book of Fate”

A lot happened tonight on Black Lightning, from the Pierce family trying to come to terms with Anissa’s new powers to intensifying tensions within Freeland’s criminal dark side, but it’s the last moments of “Equinox: The Book of Fate” that delivered the biggest surprise on the series to date.

In the last scene of the episode, the news is reporting the murder of Lady Eve (Jill Scott) at the hands of Black Lightning — Black Lightning didn’t actually kill her, we cover that here. As the anchor is announcing the death, though, we see Lala (William Catlett). Despite Lala having been murdered by Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) in “Lawanda: The Book of Hope,” the gangster opens his eyes and sits up, having woken up in a hotel room. As he’s sitting there, Lawanda appears, seemingly out of the bathroom, and asks him if he believes in the resurrection. As Lala looks at her in surprise, she disappears before her energy rushes into his chest, leaving a tattoo of her face in its wake.

That’s right. The previously very, very dead Lala is alive again, and Lady Eve is dead, and it’s possible that the two are linked. Or, rather, Lala being alive is linked to Lady Eve.

If you remember, in the episode “Black Jesus,” Lady Eve is shown performing what appears to be embalming work on a dead body in her funeral home while giving Tobias orders to kill Black Lightning. However, as Tobias leaves the room, that corpse opens its eyes, so whatever Lady Eve was actually doing wasn’t preserving the corpse in the strictest sense of the term. Since then, we’ve also learned that Tobias and his sister Tori (who was killed this episode) took some sort of serum to prevent them from aging while we’ve also learned that Jefferson Pierce’s (Cress Williams) father had been looking into the mystery of some of Freeland’s children who developed superpowers after receiving a vaccination then suddenly disappeared. We’ve also learned that Lady Eve and Gambi (James Remar) were involved with the same secret agency, the ASA. Adding all of these things up, it seems likely that Lala was resurrected by whatever it was Lady Eve did in the back of the mortuary.

As for the mysterious and mystic tattoo of Lawanda that ended up on Lala’s chest? Yeah, we don’t have any explanation for that. All we know for sure is that nothing is ever as it seems in Freeland, and that can’t be good for Black Lightning.

