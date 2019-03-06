‘Black Lightning’ Gives Best Look Yet at Jefferson’s Classic Costume

In tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, titled “The Book of Secrets Chapter Four: Original Sin,” Gambi spent a good chunk of the night designing a new costume for Jennifer (China Anne McClain), who will wear the suit as Lightning when she becomes a superhero in the hopes of avenging the loss of her boyfriend Khalil.

Along the way, there was a strong difference of opinion regarding Gambi’s talents and taste in designing costumes.

What he said? That he has made huge strides since the old days.

At that point, he presented a costume on a hanger — more latex and lycra than you usually see in the heavily-armored Black Lightning, and distinctly more like the costume Black Lightning wears in the comics and on Young Justice.

The costume also has flared shoulders reminiscent of the very first Black Lightning costume from the comics, although it lacks that suit’s deep V neck and disco collar.

In-story, Gambi explained that the microchips in the costume, designed to help Jefferson control and channel his powers, were in fact harming him. Later upgrades included in the more “armored” costume. Those improvements were referenced in passing during the show’s first season.

Around that time, series star Cress Williams shot down the idea of a “flashback ‘fro,” but during a season one interview on the set of Black Lightning, ComicBook.com asked the actor about the possibility of seeing a different costume in the past than the present.

“If you see the flashbacks of me, and I imagine you’ll probably see them at some point, yeah,” Williams said. “Yeah. Most definitely.”

There had been brief glimpses of the costume in flashbacks and on Gambi’s workbench, but no real close-up before now.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

TROUBLE – Looking for answers, a worried Anissa (Nafessa Williams) sets out to find Grace (guest star Chantal Thuy). Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Pat Charles & Keli Goff.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow on The CW.