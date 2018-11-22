‘Black Lightning’: Official Synopsis Released for “Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange”

The CW has released the official synopsis for next week’s episode of Black Lightning, titled “The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange.”

In this week’s episode, “The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi,” Anissa learned that Looker was controlling and weaponizing poor while people in South Freeland as a personal army called “The Sange,” while she referred to Black people in the same area as “The Perdi.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In all likelihood, these are meant to be derivations on French words that would call them, roughly “the Blood” (Sang) and “the Lost” (Perdi). It seems as though intermingling between the two — which is strongly discouraged as the prominent people on both sides of the color divide are fiercely bigoted against the other — can create offspring at least partially immune to Looker’s control.

In this week’s episode, a pair of twins — one white, one black — were born to one of the Perdi, and Looker wants them. It seems likely that with the dual aspects of the episodes — having the two clans as titles, featuring twins who are split up in “Chapter Two” — that this week’s and next week’s episodes are essentially a two-part story that will set up the end of “The Book of Blood” and kick off the next arc.

While all of that is going on, Jennifer and Khalil will continue to rekindle their complicated relationship — and it seems like only a matter of time before she becomes emotional enough to let her powers shine through at an inopportune time.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

“The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

CONTROL – When Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Thunder (Nafessa Williams) are attacked by Looker (guest star Sofia Vassilieva, “Supergirl”) and her clan, they fight to get her to release control over the Sange. Meanwhile, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Khalil (Jordan Calloway) continue to grow closer. Christine Adams, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and James Remar also star. Eric Laneuville directed the episode written by Keli Goff.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. “The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange” will premiere on November 27.