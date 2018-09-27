‘Black Lightning’: The Pierce Family Faces Consequences in Season 2 Premiere Photos

The CW has released photos for Black Lightning‘s season two premiere, titled “The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies.”

With Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his family having taken down the Martin Proctor and the A.S.A.’s shady experiments involving metahumans and the people of Freeland at the end of last season, there are consequences that must be faced, some of which are hinted at in the photos you can check out in our gallery below.

As you can see, it appears that every aspect of Jefferson’s life will be impacted and it’s something that showrunner Salim Akil discussed in a recent interview.

“We’re going to deal with the consequences of having discovered the pod children; the consequences of Green Light hitting the streets; and the consequences of Jefferson’s daughters discovering they have powers,” Akil said.

Some of those consequences will involve Jefferson’s daughters, Anissa/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) as well as Jennifer (China Anne McClain) as she in particular deals with the dual challenges of having discovered her own powers as well as her ex-boyfriend Khalil suddenly being a supervillain who very nearly killed her father last season. And as for villains, Tobias Whale is set to play a bigger role in Freeland in the second season. According to Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, who plays Tobias, we’ll also get a better understanding of what motivates him and how lonely he really is.

“He struggles a lot with self love and love from outside sources,” Jones III said recently. “We saw who he loves, we saw what he loves, and he lost what he loves. And that was his community, Joey Toledo and Tory his sister, that’s his community. He has a few cats that he know, he work through that he likes maybe. But those aren’t people that he really loves, the Syonide of course and now Syonide is the only one left and he pretty much raised her groomed her from baby. He’s a lonely guy, the character Tobias Whale is a lonely guy. He’s always by himself, he’s always drinking.”

You can check out the official synopsis for the season premiere below.

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his family may have survived Tobias’s (Marvin Jones III) attack, but they’re not out of the woods yet. Concerned for the safety of Garfield’s students, the board considers a motion to shut down the school, forcing Jefferson to go to Napier Frank (guest star Robert Townsend) to sway the vote. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) struggles with her powers and her actions have unforeseen repercussions. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) finds a new way to give back to Freeland. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) continues her quest much to the dismay of Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke). Damon Gupton and James Remar also star.

“The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies” will debut on October 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following the season premiere of The Flash.