Black Lightning Recap With Spoilers: Gravedigger Arrives in Freeland in “The Book of War: Chapter Two: Freedom Ain’t Free”

There are just two episodes to go in Black Lightning‘s third season and that means that the fight for Freeland has finally truly begin. Gravedigger makes his arrival this week and Black Lightning and his allies have to prepare themselves for what will truly be the fight of their lives. Here’s how it all shakes out.

The episode opens with a flashback to World War II while, in the present, Gravedigger makes a video diary about why he’s doing why he’s doing it. He reveals in his diary that the US government experimented on him 80 years ago making him “unofficially officially” the first meta. He also reveals how he gets his name, by digging graves for each and every one of his enemies. He says it felt like the right thing to do, as whatever his plans for Freeland also feels right for him.

In the lab Lynn tries to figure out how long the injections Gravedigger is using and Jace figures out that essentially the limit does not exist. Gravedigger can have endless powers without overload indefinitely. Gambi says that Gravedigger is on the way and that he plans to take back Lynn and Jace and that the government plans to nuke Freeland rather than let Gravedigger win. Khalil is on his way out of town when a truck comes up behind him. It’s Markovian soldiers and they jump him, causing Khalil to unlock Painkiller and survive.

Without any support from the government or the ASA, Jefferson starts to formulate a plan. Brandon objects because he cares more about his own interests than saving Freeland. In Markovia, Gravedigger says that his plan is not to create an army but to free the metas. Anyone who refuses his “freedom” will die.

Black Lightning and Thunder meet with Lala, asking for his help in fighting for Freeland. Lala declines and Devonte menaces them with anti-meta weapons. Black Lightning makes another attempt to sway Lala, but he continues to refuse. Brandon visits Jace in the lab and threatens her if she doesn’t tell him the truth. Elsewhere, Odell and Lady Eve are driving around with Lady Eve asking to be let back onto the Shadow Board and her cartel back in business. She reveals that she knows the ASA plans to cut and run and she tries to make a deal with him. Odell wants the briefcase. They strike a deal.

Lynn makes a discovery in the lab and hurries home to tell Jefferson. It turns out that he’s related to Gravedigger. Turns out Gravedigger is his great uncle. At Anissa’s, she shares a tender moment with Grace and proposes to her. At Gambi’s TC and Erica try to prepare for the coming war and the pair end up kissing. Jen continues to struggle with her dad wanting to keep her in the back of the battle, but Jen asks TC to help her locate Gravedigger when he arrives in Freeland.

In his mind, Khalil talks it out with Painkiller and they fight for control with Khalil ending up locked in the firewall meaning Painkiller is now free to kill the Pierce family. At home, Jefferson struggles with the news about Gravedigger. Lynn suggests to Jefferson that if it comes down to it, her may have to kill Gravedigger to protect their family. At dinner, Grace and Anissa announce not only their engagement but that they’re getting married right then and there with Gambi officiating.

Lala meets with Lady Eve, wanting information on Tobias. Elsewhere, Brandon has Jace tied up and tries to get information from her. Meanwhile, Gravedigger watches security footage and learns the powers of everyone teaming up with Black Lightning. However, at Anissa’s, Jen gets word that Gravedigger has arrived so she departs. Soon after, everyone finds out about Gravedigger’s arrival and it interrupts the wedding.

Charged up with electrical energy, Lightning attacks and takes out everyone except Gravedigger. Gravedigger tries to explain his point to her and she blasts him with electricity but it does no good. They fight and he throws Lightning into the perimeter which causes Lightning to be hurled into the air. When Black Lightning catches her, her heart isn’t beating. He has to restart her heart but is successful. Then Gravedigger shows up and Black Lightning charges him. The fight is on.