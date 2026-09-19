Star Wars Favorite Pitches His Ideal DCU Character, And It’s Perfect

A beloved Star Wars star wasn’t really happy with the role he portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he said he has two other characters he would love to play if given a chance. Giancarlo Esposito has had opportunities to play some iconic characters over his career. He enjoyed a huge breakout thanks to his role on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, where he played the main antagonist, Gus Fring, in the original show. He capitalized on that popularity to pick up another big role as Moff Gideon in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which earned him two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, as well as the role of Stan Edgar in The Boys. In the MCU, he starred in Captain America: Brave New World as the Serpent Society leader Sidewinder.

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His role in Captain America: Brave New World didn’t go as well as he had hoped, and he told Polygon that he was disappointed the movie didn’t make his character like the comic book version. Giancarlo Esposito said he would love to play Magneto, but he prefers the chance to play Mr. Freeze in the DCU. Fans online have already said who they want to see him play.

Giancarlo Esposito says he would love to play Mr Freeze in a future DC project.



(Source: https://t.co/5ZwatRAurE) pic.twitter.com/IeAbU16r2Z — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 18, 2026

Giancarlo Esposito Has a Marvel and DC Character in His Wish List for the Future

Image Courtesy of Marvel

When it comes to the Professor X photoshopped images with him in the role, he said it was a fan-casting idea that appealed to him, but he had other ideas. “I like Magneto. I like that world,” Esposito said. “That world has its own rhythm to it that is fantastical in some ways. Freeze is another one that I would like to be.” Christopher Abbott was cast to play Professor X in the X-Men’s MCU reboot, but the Magneto casting choice remains available.

After Giancarlo Esposito said he wanted to play either Magneto or Mr. Freeze, ComicBook asked fans who they wanted to see him play. The runaway winner was Mr. Freeze, with 47.8% of the votes. Only 14.9% voted for Magneto, and a whopping 37.2% said neither. However, one has to wonder if those latter fans wanted him to play both, as a few people in the comments suggested.

However, there was also another suggestion, with one fan writing, “Honestly, Apocalypse or William Stryker.”

Honestly apocalypse or William Stryker — Wesley Reynolds (@Spiderwes88) September 18, 2026

In the original post, there were a lot of fans who saw him playing any number of villains, with one even suggesting that “he was born to be a villain in every possible universe.”

he was born to be a villain in every possible universe pic.twitter.com/uI14kZSxXz — ℂ𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕒 (@claraisbusy) September 18, 2026

Another suggested that Esposito could bring a new level to Mr. Freeze in a movie, writing, “Giancarlo Esposito’s portrayal of Mr. Freeze would be Oscar worthy. The performance would be that great.”

Giancarlo Esposito’s portrayal of Mr. Freeze would be Oscar worthy. The performance would be that great. pic.twitter.com/3cWWDn21aG — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) September 18, 2026

Another explained why Esposito would be perfect as Mr. Freeze, writing, “This is one of those fan-casting ideas that immediately makes you curious. Giancarlo Esposito has already shown that he can play powerful and intimidating characters, but Mr. Freeze would give him the chance to explore something much more tragic and emotional.”

This is one of those fan-casting ideas that immediately makes you curious. Giancarlo Esposito has already shown that he can play powerful and intimidating characters, but Mr. Freeze would give him the chance to explore something much more tragic and emotional. 🥶 — Salaami🕊️ (@gentlegee1997) September 18, 2026

If anything, it would give Esposito a chance to wash the taste of Captain America: Brave New World out of his mouth. The actor said that he liked Sidewinder and the fact that he was a mercenary. However, he was more interested in playing Seth Voelker, the scientist and educated man who turned evil. “There’s a story there which I didn’t have the ability to tell in what I had to do in Captain America 4,” he said.