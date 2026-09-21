Lanterns Just Confirmed a Major Villain Storyline for the Final Episodes, With Big DCU Implications

When Lanterns started to come together for the DCU, there was a question about not only how the story would play out but how it might expand this galactic side of the franchise in ways that hadn’t been done before. Add to that the addition of actor Ulrich Thomsen as the iconic villain Sinestro, and it seemed like something big might be taking shape. To date, Thomsen’s version of the DC character has only appeared in two episodes, with what seems like one of his biggest storylines having already happened off-screen in the DCU. The series has already confirmed that Sinestro is in prison after an attempted coup with the Guardians of the Universe went wrong and Hal Jordan, his protege, took him down.

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Despite this narrative having occurred already, Kyle Chandler’s version of Hal Jordan still clearly harbors great respect for his mentor, visiting him to learn everything he can about Manhunters. With that mystery having wrapped up on Earth, though, and Jordan himself having bit the dust, it remains to be seen how the series might bring back Sinestro in any meaningful way despite his brief appearance. That said, this week’s episode of Lanterns is clearly laying the groundwork for him to return in a major way, revealing another big Sinestro story has happened off-screen: He’s escaped from prison.

Lanterns Revealed Sinestro Has Escaped

This week’s Lanterns finally gives DCU fans the moment they’ve been patiently waiting on: the arrival of Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner. Having made his debut in last summer’s Superman, it was something of a mystery how he ended up with the power ring when John Stewart was clearly the next in line for it. Last week revealed how this went down, though, as John refused to answer the call, opening it up for Gardner to take his place.

In his appearance as the two are swapping stories, Gardner delivers some lore drops, including that he actually met Hal Jordan at some point after he got the ring. The most important one, though, was revealing that “someone busted out Sinestro.” Gardner details that no one knows who got Sinestro out of “Space-Azkaban,” but that Hal would be the prime suspect. That said, it happened long enough ago that Jordan had an alibi, as he was locked up in federal prison for what happened in Rushville.

All of Gardner’s commentary about this new storypoint for the final episodes of Lanterns all comes into focus in a distinct way when we consider one of the biggest fan theories for the show: that the Hal Jordan who died in the first episode is actually a clone. Could it be possible that the clone of Jordan fans have been theorizing about was actually the one serving time in prison? And that the real Hal Jordan was able to help Sinestro escape? It seems like a decent idea, especially since it would be pretty lame to find out a character we hadn’t heard about or seen was the one behind Sinestro’s escape. Two episodes remain in Lanterns‘ first season, so we should know soon enough.

Is the DCU Gearing Up for the Sinestro Corps?

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Before this week’s episode of Lanterns, a “midseason trailer” was released for the final batch of episodes. Now that we’ve seen the latest episode, though, we know a decent chunk of what was revealed actually happened this week. That said, there’s a handful of moments that we haven’t actually seen yet, including scenes that reveal Sinestro will appear in a future episode.

One scene from the trailer reveals Sinestro speaking to someone, seemingly John Stewart, but clever trailer editing could make it anyone; he delivers a very pointed line, saying, “Fear can be the most powerful force in the universe.” As longtime DC Comics readers will know, Sinestro’s yellow lantern corps, also known as the Sinestro Corps, wear yellow rings that are powered by fear, standing in stark contrast to Green Lantern rings that are fueled by willpower.

Though it already seems like this line alone is teasing the formation of the Sinestro Corps. in the DCU and hinting at the villain’s future down the line, there’s even more. Another tease from Sinestro may suggest that Hal Jordan really is dead, but that Sinestro has plans to bring him back to life. In the trailer, Sinestro says: “Hal didn’t have to die in vain….I know a way.” This could very well be dialogue from two different lines that are stitched together to spur theorizing like this, but what if Sinestro is teasing bringing Jordan back to life by utilizing Parallax?

As readers know, Jordan was possessed by the entity in the ’90s, with his history later rewritten so that he was a key piece of the Sinestro Corps as an entity. To that end, here’s the theory: Sinestro may be plotting to start his own corps in the DCU and is putting a revived Hal Jordan, possessed by Parallax, at the center of it all. He may be doing.

Now, it’s worth noting that with only two episodes left, it seems unlikely we’ll see all this happen on screen, but the potential exists for this to be a storyline that the DCU is setting up for later. Lanterns already has a writers’ room exploring Season 2 storylines, and this would be ripe for the franchise in the future.