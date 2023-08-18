ComicBook Nation: Blue Beetle Review and Star Wars: Ahsoka First Reactions

On this ep of the podcast we review DC's Blue Beetle, discuss first reactions to Star Wars: Ahsoka, and breakdown Marvel's New X-Men Series!

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews DC's newest superhero blockbuster Blue Beetle, and then we dive into the first reactions for Ahsoka's new Star Wars series. We then check in with Harley Quinn season 4, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and break down this week's biggest comics!

Blue Beetle Review

There is what ComicBook Nation Host Kofi Outlaw wrote in his Blue Beetle Review:

What really pushes Blue Beetle over the line of being a promising DC movie release is the cast. Xolo Maridueña takes the Jaime Reyes role and owns it entirely – and the actor definitely deserves to keep playing Blue Beetle going forward, as DC Studios would only benefit. The same holds true for the version of the Blue Beetle superhero that Soto and Saridueña have built here: from the design of the Blue Beetle armor to Jaime and Scarab's relationship – to the larger mythos of the "Blue Beetle" mantle and its history – this movie lays some great foundation for DC Studios to build upon. If DC fans are hoping for a solid, uncomplicated (no continuity knots), and most of all fun DC superhero movie that even teens and kids can enjoy – Blue Beetle may very well be the first DC film in a decade that can deliver on all those fronts. That is an achievement in its own right. Rating: 3.5 out of 5

