Star Wars: Ahsoka First Reactions Praise Series as "Epic," Highlight "Great Score"
The first episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka have screened, here's what critics are saying!
The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka have screened early for critics and journalists. Ahead of the new show's Disney+ debut next week, which will also be the first two episodes of the highly anticipated show, Lucasfilm has given a first look of the series to a select few. Star Wars fans have been eagerly awaiting the story that will be told in Ahsoka, since it picks up not only from the other live-action shows on Disney+ but continues the story from the animated show Star Wars Rebels. Plus, the Star Wars series will bring in the fan-favorite character Grand Admiral Thrawn into live-action for the first time!
Plenty of members from ComicBook.com's own staff saw the episodes early, Jamie Jirak posted that she "enjoyed" the first two episodes and that it's easy to understand even for non-Star Wars Rebels viewers; Joe Schmidt noted that it's "not perfect," but it looks better than other Star Wars shows on Disney+; and Brandon Davis noted that he's "Optimistic for an exciting series" after the first two episodes. Not everyone was thrilled though with Liam Crowley calling it "boring" and "void of all energy, emotion, stakes.
Check out even more of the Star Wars: Ahsoka reactions below!
Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the new Disney+. series Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, reprising her role seen in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Set after both of those shows, the series follows the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, with eight episodes making up its first season.
This show was made for animation fans
I enjoyed the first two eps of #Ahsoka. I'm relieved I recently got into Star Wars Rebels, because this show was made for animation fans. You'll still be able to follow along, but it might not hit as hard. More thoughts coming to my TikTok ASAP. In conclusion, women rule!!!— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 18, 2023
Optimistic for an exciting series
#Ahsoka is a straight continuation of Rebels, feeding the animation fans looking for more with these characters. Otherwise, it moves slowly but with a great score and occasional action scenes carrying.
Optimistic for an exciting series with heavy lifting done in first two eps. pic.twitter.com/CTPgJwpF5s— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 18, 2023
Love the focus on Sabine
Ahsoka is definitely the sequel to Rebels that Star Wars fans have been waiting for. While it's not perfect, it looks better than most other D+ productions like Mando and Boba Fett, but not on the level of Andor.
Love the focus on Sabine Wren, but can see where casuals get lost.— Joe Schmidt (@jkschmidt) August 18, 2023
Epic and heart pounding
I just watched the first two episodes of the #Ahsoka series! It’s a true visual spectacle. Rosario Dawson is phenomenal as the titular star. The fight scenes are epic and heart pounding. The story has a rich history and great themes about second chances and female empowerment.— Jeff Conway (@jeffconway) August 18, 2023
Basically a live action Rebels
It might be called Ahsoka, but it's basically a live action Rebels & I'm not mad at it. The first 2 episodes made me cheer, laugh, cry... & really want a loth cat! Great lightsaber fights & lots of heart. If you haven't seen the Rebels animated series, watch it now. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/3Ygo7ncDS8— Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) August 18, 2023
Dense mythology...
…rapid-fire editing. The only major problem I can foresee is viewers being frustrated by the density of the mythology of they’re not already familiar with the animated series #TheCloneWars and #StarWarsRebels. Otherwise I honestly think it’s pretty top-notch and might actually…— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 18, 2023
Has a lot of potential
I think #Ahsoka has a lot of potential. As a Rebels fan, I felt a connection to it that was truly special. And yet it’s hugely epic at some times & oddly flat at others. Sabine is the standout through & by Ep 2 I was fully sucked in. It could go south but I don’t think it will 🤞 pic.twitter.com/9BKgNcgXuR— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 18, 2023
Thrilling music & lightsaber fights.
I haven’t liked all of the Star Wars shows but I definitely want to watch more of AHSOKA after these first two episodes. Rosario Dawson leads a cast of badass women with her great screen presence but the real standout is Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Thrilling music & lightsaber fights. pic.twitter.com/fg9LvA9RSK— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) August 18, 2023
Score is absolutely incredible
Just finished first 2 episodes of #Ahsoka and it’s a very promising start! Natasha Liu Bordizzo really shines as Sabine & all the villains/plot set-up is very intriguing.
Kevin Kiner’s score is absolutely incredible in this, really keeps the vibe of the show high. pic.twitter.com/YpKJuX9fWN— Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) August 18, 2023
Can't wait to see what's next
I saw the first two episodes of AHSOKA earlier tonight and it kind of rules! There's a lot of narrative hand-holding early on but the plot still moves pretty fast. The new villains are equally terrifying and fascinating. Hera and Sabine both rock. I can't wait to see what's next. pic.twitter.com/lWzyUZyc6h— Jake (@jacobkleinman) August 18, 2023