Star Wars: Ahsoka First Reactions Praise Series as "Epic," Highlight "Great Score"

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka have screened early for critics and journalists. Ahead of the new show's Disney+ debut next week, which will also be the first two episodes of the highly anticipated show, Lucasfilm has given a first look of the series to a select few. Star Wars fans have been eagerly awaiting the story that will be told in Ahsoka, since it picks up not only from the other live-action shows on Disney+ but continues the story from the animated show Star Wars Rebels. Plus, the Star Wars series will bring in the fan-favorite character Grand Admiral Thrawn into live-action for the first time!

Plenty of members from ComicBook.com's own staff saw the episodes early, Jamie Jirak posted that she "enjoyed" the first two episodes and that it's easy to understand even for non-Star Wars Rebels viewers; Joe Schmidt noted that it's "not perfect," but it looks better than other Star Wars shows on Disney+; and Brandon Davis noted that he's "Optimistic for an exciting series" after the first two episodes. Not everyone was thrilled though with Liam Crowley calling it "boring" and "void of all energy, emotion, stakes.

Check out even more of the Star Wars: Ahsoka reactions below!

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the new Disney+. series Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, reprising her role seen in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Set after both of those shows, the series follows the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, with eight episodes making up its first season.