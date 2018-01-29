Anne Hathaway Remembers Her Time As Catwoman

The Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway visited the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California, where the actress reunited with the Batpod.

Hello, old friend… @petersenmuseum A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Jan 25, 2018 at 6:45pm PST

“Hello, old friend,” Hathaway captioned her black-and-white selfie with the famous Bat-vehicle.

The Batpod, conceived for 2008’s The Dark Knight, was used by Catwoman in Rises as she helped Batman (Christian Bale) save Gotham from a neutron bomb.

The anti-hero would later use the Batpod to blast and kill villain Bane (Tom Hardy), saving Batman’s life.

“Conceived by director Christopher Nolan, the Batpod provided a two-wheel alternative to Batman’s usual mode of transportation,” reads the Petersen Automotive Museum’s description on its official site.

“It was designed to be operated with the rider in a prone position and features a custom chassis with Hoosier racing tires and a braking system operated by controls on the left handle and right pedal. One of six built for use in The Dark Knight by Christian Bale (Batman), it was later used in The Dark Knight Rises by Anne Hathaway (Catwoman).”

Dubbed “the World’s Greatest Automotive Museum,” the museum is home to some of the most famous star cars in history.

Petersen’s “Automobiles in the Movies” exhibition hosts the iconic vehicles from Back to the Future, Thelma and Louise, Magnum P.I., and the Herbie series, as well as the 1989 Batmobile first seen in Tim Burton’s Batman and the 1966 Yamaha YDS-3 Batcycle used in the 1966 Batman film.

Academy Award-winner Hathaway said in 2012 she was “very interested” in reprising her role as Catwoman were the “right people” to get involved, namely Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan.

“I would be totally up for doing it if Chris [Nolan] was involved,” Hathaway reiterated in 2014. “For me, the thing that made doing that part particularly fun was that she existed in his Gotham. Without him I don’t think it would be the same thing.”

Warner Bros. has since rebooted the continuity Hathaway’s cat-like burglar occupied, closing the door on the actress’ involvement with the iconic Batman character.

Hathaway next appears as the mark of a jewelry heist in Ocean’s Eleven spinoff Ocean’s 8, opening June 8.